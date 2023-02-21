Why 'stable' Zara and Mike Tindall are the most compatible royals Princess Anne's daughter met the rugby star by chance in 2003

Zara and Mike Tindall may seem well-suited from an outsider's perspective – just take their public displays of affection for proof – but their happy marriage may actually be written in the stars.

Princess Anne's daughter and the rugby professional met by chance in a pub in Sydney in 2003 after Mike was dropped from the World Cup semi-final. They were introduced through a mutual friend, had a "boozy" first date and went on to get married in Scotland in 2011. According to celebrity physic Inbaal Honigman, who chatted with Spin Genie about which royal couples' compatibility, Zara and Mike may actually be the most suited due to their joint values of "stability and balance." See more about the couple's love story in the video below...

"The perfect compatibility of a Taurus lady and a Libra man cannot be overstated. Libra and Taurus are signs that have the same likes and dislikes, as they’re both ruled by the planet Venus, [the] planet of love and the home," Inbaal began.

She added that although they obviously have some differences, they "appreciate a love that lasts forever" – how sweet!

Princess Anne's daughter and the rugby star got married in 2011

"Both signs love simple elegance, spending time alone or surrounded by their loved ones. They both value stability and balance. Libra might be a little cooler, Taurus a bit [rougher] around the edges, but at the heart of things, they’re one and the same.

"Both Libra and Taurus appreciate a love that lasts forever, and they put the family and the home [in] first place, ensuring that they invest all their Venusian hearts in the things that matter most – the people around them," she said.

Mike and Zara are parents to children Mia, Lena and Lucas

Zara and Mike are doting parents to three children: Mia, nine, Lena, four, and Lucas, one, and they remain close with Zara's brother Peter Phillips and his children Savannah, 12, and Isla, 10.

If this wasn't enough to prove they are a match made in heaven, Inbaal concluded: "Zara has her sun in Taurus and her moon in Libra, and Mike has his sun in Libra and his moon in Taurus, doubling their compatibility."

