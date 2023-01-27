Zara Tindall and husband Mike can't hide they're 'very much in love' A body language expert analysed Princess Anne's daughter and her husband Mike

Their conversation may not have been romantic, but Zara and Mike Tindall couldn't hide their "deep rapport" and obvious affection for one another while filming the first episode of Mike Drop.

In the video for the Magic Millions podcast, the couple were spotted making lots of eye contact and giggling – so what does that tell us about their 11-year marriage? On behalf of Slingo, body language expert Darren Stanton spoke to HELLO! about the former rugby player and the Olympic equestrian's relationship, which seems just as strong now as it was when they began dating in Sydney back in 2003.

After analysing their latest exchange on Mike Drop, Darren said: "The two clearly work well together," adding they show signs of "reciprocal liking/loving" with their "uncontrollable smiles."

He explained: "This is a demonstration of what we call a deep rapport, which occurs when we have a number of other elements present like trust, affection and a strong connection."

Darren said this wasn't the only sign of their close bond. "You’ll also notice that the couple have fantastic eye contact and prolonged eye contact at that," explaining that three-five seconds is the average in a social or business interaction, while more than that is for close friends or romantic partners.

The couple got married in 2011 after meeting in Sydney in 2003

Darren revealed that Mike seems more "comfortable on camera" than his "reserved" wife, whom he noted sometimes crosses her arms – a telltale sign of confidence issues, which can also present itself when someone crosses their legs.

However, he noted that Zara is a "clear and coherent speaker" and the couple's jokes help her relax.

"Her interactions with Mike, the jokes they make about their relationship or with one another, you can see Zara instantly feels comfortable. Their flirtatious moments within the episode prove the pair aren’t afraid to have fun with each other, even when there are other eyes and cameras on them," Darren said.

They are proud parents to three children: Mia, Lena and Lucas

This was particularly clear when Mike quipped in the podcast: "In 2012, you married a legend," in reference to their wedding day. Noticing his slip-up, Zara replied: "Didn't we get married in 2011?!"

Closing his eyes and chucking, Mike conceded, "Yes, we did!" as Zara leaned forward laughing. The couple tied the knot on 30 July 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh before hosting a reception at Holyrood Palace.

Zara and Mike have since gone on to welcome three children together: Mia, nine, Lena, four, and Lucas, one, but they admitted during the chat that they have no plans to expand their family.

Overall, Darren concluded that their latest appearance proves Mike and Zara are "very much in love."

"They connect with each other on a much deeper level and are clearly each other’s best friends. This level of rapport between them is obvious through their non-verbal gestures which often see the pair matching and mirroring each other," the body language expert revealed, adding: "It happens unconsciously and demonstrates the depth of trust, love and connection two people have with each other."

