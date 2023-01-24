Zara and Mike Tindall's flirty video has fans saying the same thing about marriage The Tindalls tied the knot in 2011

Zara and Mike Tindall rarely open up about their marriage, but fans got an unprecedented look inside their relationship during the first episode of Mike Drop.

Podcast host Mike's first interview was with his wife, who is a Patron of Magic Millions Racing Women, and they discussed everything from emotional memories of Zara's Olympic career to rare comments about her childhood. After watching the flirty exchange, fans rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the couple's joint appearance, and everyone was in agreement.

"This is great - lovely to see this magical couple - I love them," remarked one, and another added: "Thank you! Lovely interview! And the way you look at each other is priceless."

A third penned: "So enjoyable to watch. Informative but also to see their complete open honesty with each other. An inspirational couple."

Fans noticed the couple are still so loved up over a decade after their wedding in July 2011

The Olympic equestrian and the former rugby player met in a bar in Sydney in 2003 and tied the knot on 30 July 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh. They have since gone on to welcome three children together: Mia, Lena and Lucas.

Even their families have commented on how they are a "fantastic team", but they did have some doubts about the start of their relationship.

"He started playing for England in 2000 and it wasn't too long before he met and moved in with Zara. [Wife] Linda's mum was dead against it. In her day, royalty married royalty and she thought the wedding would be shunned," Mike's father Phil told The Times in 2020.

Mike previously revealed his family had concerns at the start of his relationship with Zara

"But right from the start the whole family was just lovely. We'd go on a Friday night to watch the match and stop over. Sometimes we'd all go out for lunch with Zara's mum on Sunday before we went home.

"We spent quite a bit of time with her dad too. Harry would often be round watching the rugby, so, slowly and quietly, we got to meet them all — and that's how it went on for quite a few years."

He sweetly added: "Linda's mum died before she could meet Zara, but I know she'd have loved her as much as we do because she and Mike are perfect for each other. What one starts, the other finishes; they are a fantastic team."

