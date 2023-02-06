Why Zara Tindall kept her maiden name for five years after royal wedding Zara married rugby player Mike Tindall in July 2011

Mike and Zara Tindall have been married for 12 years this July, but did you know that Zara kept her maiden name for the first five years of their marriage?

At the time of their nuptials in 2011, it was widely reported that the bride would be breaking with tradition and retaining her last name Phillips.

It was understood that the decision was made for professional reasons because of her equestrian career.

It wasn't until March 2016 that Zara opted to publicly take her husband's surname, as she competed during her unsuccessful attempt to qualify for the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Zara, 41, has followed in her mother Princess Anne's footsteps with her sporting career, and won a silver medal as part of Team GB's eventing team at the London 2012 Olympics.

Meanwhile, Mike was part of the England rugby squad which won the 2003 World Cup.

Mike and Zara married at Canongate Kirk in July 2011

Since their wedding, Mike and Zara have become parents to Mia, nine, Lena, four, and one-year-old Lucas.

Mike, 44, chatted exclusively with HELLO! at Legends of Rugby Awards at the Grosvenor House hotel on Park Lane last week, and revealed how his children are following in his and their mother's sporty footsteps.

He said: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."

Mike and his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, were among the spectators at the Six Nations rugby match between England and Scotland over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Tindalls also enjoyed a double-date night with Storm and Roman Keating last week, with Zare looking chic in a floral mini dress for the occasion.

