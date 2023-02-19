Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham 'invited Harry and Meghan to $3 million wedding,' court documents claim Documents also allege Claudia Peltz insisted Victoria Beckham 'could not know about errors'

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz's 2022 wedding was already a star-studded affair but new court documents appear to suggest that the actress's mom, Claudia Peltz, was keen to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - even though the celebrity couple did not know the former royals.

The Daily Mail has revealed the explosive details of new court filings after wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba filed a counterclaim in a Miami court for breach of contract and ‘interference’ with a business deal.

In the documents, Ms Braghin and Ms Grijalba claim that there was mass confusion over the guest list, and in a series of WhatsApp messages that include Nicola, Brooklyn, Claudia and the wedding planners, Claudia chimed in to ask: "Did Megan get an invite? (sic)"

Nicola then replied: "Who's Megan?" and Claudia responded: "And Harry."

It is unclear if Claudia meant the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, however many of their close friends were in attendance at the three-day wedding which took place at the Peltz's $90 million estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Guests included Eva Longoria, Spice Girls' Mel C and Mel B, Gordon Ramsay, and Serena and Venus Williams.

Claudia Peltz asked: "Did Megan get an invite?"

The 28-year-old model and actress also demanded that Republican Florida governor Ron DeSantis' name be removed from the invite list, and lost her temper when she discovered that the confirmed guest list included Formula1 driver Lewis Hamilton even though she knew he had not RSVP'd.

Over confusion about Lewis' response to his invitation, Nicola wrote: "We spoke to him. He can't come so explain why you said he [RSVP'd] yes," and wedding planner Arianna replied: "Give me a sec because this system for RSVP it's new to me, I haven't got a chance to learn how to pull the data…By mistake we sent you everyone who entered the link today."

Arianna added: "I hate looking like a fool but I hate the most not giving you what you need ASAP. I will be back soon."

"I'm tired of catching mistakes on this RSVP list honestly," Nicola later replied.

Nelson Peltz, left, has sued Ms Braghin and Ms Grijalba over 'misrepresentation'

Ms Braghin and Ms Grijalba took over planning the event on February 23 2022, six weeks before the lavish ceremony.

The pair, who own Plan Design Events, agreed to a fee of $318,000 with Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz, paying a deposit of half that amount. The Peltz family originally hired Preston Bailey – who previously planned Catherine Zeta-Jones’ wedding to Michael Douglas - but he left by mutual agreement after a year's work "because his schedule was overcommitted."

But Ms Braghin and Ms Grijalba allege that not only were guest lists incomplete, but that travel arrangements, cake and floral decisions had not been made, and that Nicola had not decided on her hair and make-up artists, and photographers and videographers.

Nicola and Brooklyn shared their wedding pictures with Vogue

Ms Braghin and Ms Grijalba are being sued by Nicola's 80-yar-old father, who is demanding his $159,000 deposit back over alleged "mistakes" and "misrepresentation" made by the pair; he fired them just two weeks after hiring them.

A third wedding planner, Michelle Ragos, took over the final weeks of the planning, with Mr Peltz alleging that he was charged extra because of the late notice.

In response Ms Braghin and Ms Grijalba are suing Mr Peltz as well as Nicola, her mother Claudia, and wedding designer Rishi Patel for damages of at least $60,000 plus costs, which could run into hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Victoria Beckham was "not allowed to know about the errors," the court docs claim

The documents also allege that Nelson wanted to cancel the wedding - which cost over $3 million - and that he at one point reportedly called the proceedings a "[expletive] show".

But Claudia calmed him down, claiming that canceling the event would "ruin" Nicola's career.

The family also refused to let the Beckham's in on the mistakes that were reportedly taking place, with the filing reading: "Both Claudia and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son’s wedding, including any errors with the guest list".

