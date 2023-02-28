Why Call the Midwife's Helen George and Olly Rix's emotional wedding was so realistic The BBC actors got married in the season 12 finale

Call The Midwife stars Helen George and Olly Rix, who play Nurse Trixie Franklin and Matthew Aylward respectively, may have been acting when they got married in a stunning church ceremony during the season 12 finale, but they made sure it was surprisingly close to reality.

Not only did they look the part, with Olly wearing a dapper black suit and cream tie and Helen looking gorgeous in a vintage, high-neck gown with pearl buttons, but Olly also revealed his reaction to his co-star walking down the aisle was just as emotional as it looked. See Helen's confession about the "pressure" of choosing her bridal gown…

WATCH: Helen George talks about her wedding dress for the series finale on Call the Midwife

Loading the player...

Speaking of the "busy day" filming the wedding, Olly sat down with presenter Ranvir Singh on Lorraine and explained: "There wasn't much time to put a plan in place but I did everything I could to make sure I didn't see Helen before she arrived on set.

"I had no idea what the dress was going to look like and I spoke to the guys dropping us down there and I said, 'Look, please make sure we don't cross paths, I don't want to see her until I see her walking down the aisle.'

TRENDING: Call the Midwife stars' love lives: Helen George's 'awful' divorce, Jessica Raine's whirlwind wedding & more

Olly confessed he didn't see Helen until she walked down the aisle

"Amazingly, it worked. It was a bit of a heart-stopping moment."

Before the finale aired on Sunday night, Helen had teased that fans should expect an "incredibly romantic" episode. "She's [Trixie] a perfectionist, she wants everything to go really, really well on the day. But I think along the way, especially with Matthew's support, she sort of realises those material things don't really matter and it doesn't matter about the tiara or whatever," she told Radio Times.

But behind the scenes, the cast and crew were finding it really "tricky" to decide how Helen's character would look on her big day, and the actress admitted she felt very "het up" about her wedding dress.

Helen admitted she felt "pressure" over her character's wedding dress

In real life, Helen is dating fellow star Jack Ashton, the father to her two kids Wren and Lark. The couple began their relationship after her split from her ex-husband of three years, actor Oliver Boot in 2015.

Opening up about her divorce, she said: "Going through a divorce is awful. I'd been asked to do Strictly and, strange as it sounds, I thought it would be like a sort of therapy after my divorce. I'd spoken to quite a few people who said how it really helped them through difficult times."

SHOP: 11 best bridal separates: From tulle skirts to slinky satin camis and more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.