9 cute photos of Helen George's baby girl Lark with co-star Jack Ashton The Call the Midwife star is a mum of two daughters

Actress Helen George shares two children with her Call the Midwife co-star Jack Ashton and the couple occasionally share photos of their daughters on their Instagram pages.

Helen, 38, and Jack, 35, welcomed their youngest daughter, named Lark, in November 2021, who joined big sister, Wren Ivy, five. Keep scrolling to see nine adorable photos of one-year-old baby Lark.

WATCH: Helen George shares rare video of daughter Wren below...

Helen George's baby's first birthday

Aw! Look how cute little Lark was on her first birthday surrounded by presents. Helen wrote: "One year with Lark x."

The actress shared this snap of herself and her daughter in October 2022, captioning it simply: "Larking."

Helen George's daughters together

What a sweet kiss from older sister to younger sister from Wren. "Smooch," wrote dad Jack.

Baby Lark looks so cute in this fun selfie. Helen posted: "Pampered, overfed and thoroughly rejuvenated thank you @moonfleetmanor we had the best stay. You had me at crèche…"

Helen showed fans this photo of baby Lark in a sling when they were "Up the Lickeys", which is a range of hills near Birmingham.

Helen George's partner Jack with his daughters

We loved this photo of doting dad Jack with his two daughters. Mum wrote: "One man, two birds."

How sweet are these two snaps of both Wren and Lark as babies wearing the same winged babygrow?! "4 years apart. Two winged wonders. Thank you for the sleep suit Heidi Thomas," wrote Jack.

Helen George announces her baby's birth

The star announced Lark's name with this stunning photo. She wrote: "Our second little bird. This is Lark. We should probably stop there so we don’t end up with a Goose."

Helen posted this picture to tell fans her exciting baby news, writing: "Happiest of birthdays my love. What a week. And forevermore you will share your birthday week with your second born, sorry I couldn’t cross my legs any longer Xxx."

