11 best bridal separates: From tulle skirts to slinky satin camis and more

Bridal separates are the perfect way to tailor your dream wedding silhouette to your body and to your exact vision. Whether you're looking for voluminous skirts, slinky satin camisoles, embellished corsets, and capes or tailoring, now you can encompass it all!

From Nicola Peltz's Dior wedding suit when she married Brooklyn Beckham to Vogue cover girl Olivia Palermo's dreamy tulle high-low trailing skirt and knitted top, we can't get enough of this underutilised wedding style. Amal Clooney's chic tailored two-piece for her Italian civil ceremony with George Clooney and Portia De Rossi's Zac Posen gown when she married Ellen DeGeneres are being reimagined by Coast, Whistles and many more retailers right now.

Olivia Palermo's dreamy mix-and-match ensemble

Keep scrolling to shop our favourite bridal separates and fall in love all over again…

Best lace bridal separates

Ariane Lace Wedding Co-ord, £599, Whistles

The 'Whistles Wedding' collection includes this stunning ivory scalloped lace skirt and top. The 'Ariane Lace' top has flattering long sheer sleeves and an open back that comes together at the nape of the neck.

Extro & Vert Bridal Lace Corset with Detachable Straps, £45, ASOS

This corset looks like a designer piece with its full boning and lace detailing. The individual cups and structured bodice will provide maximum support so that you can easily detach the straps to suit whichever skirt or trousers you choose to wear on your special day.

Best short bridal separates

Saylor Bernie Set, £328, Free People

Free People's puff-sleeved, intricately laced white mini skirt set strikes the balance between traditional bridal and wearable. We can imagine a bride rocking this at her civil ceremony before heading to the reception at a cool city bar.

Embellished Detachable Cape Mini Dress, £390, Selfridges

Rotate Birger Christensen's new collection boasts this exquisite sequin embellished ruched gown with a fully detachable floor-sweeping cape. This silhouette, with its high neckline and padded shoulders, guarantees a showstopping entrance.

Best satin bridal separates

Satin Midi Skirt Co-ord in cream, £24, ASOS

Vila Bridal's affordable slinky high-rise satin skirt looks so flattering on the waistline and the discreet knee-length slits at either side will allow brides to glide along static-free.

Keeva Satin Cami Top, was £98, now £50, Reiss

Reiss's Italian-made satin camisole top features adjustable delicate straps to ensure that the cowl neck drapes perfectly for you. Dress it up with a full tulle skirt or tuck it into your satin trousers...

Victoria Bandeau Top, £175, Siena Pant, £442, Lola Tara

Lola Tara's bright and slinky satin designs are all available in an ivory or blush hue. We love the female-led brand 'Victoria Bandeau' top paired with the 'Siena Pant' which has a fitted waist and loosely folded flowy design that looks almost like a skirt.

Victoria Duster, £442, Lola Tara

There are multiple combinations of satin separates available at Lola Tara, including the sleeveless floor-length 'Victoria Duster' which also sits beautifully over the slim leg 'Victoria Pant.'

Best tulle and organza bridal separates

Organza Wrap Top, was £79, now £55.30, Coast

This organza tulle wrap top from Coast could add the final flourish to any bridal ensemble. Sheer enough to showcase what lies underneath, and lavish enough to elevate any look.

Lace & Beads Bridal Full Maxi Skirt Co-ord in Ivory, £55, ASOS

The ivory tulle layers maxi skirt from Lace & Beads falls into place so nicely with its neat waistband that is perfect for tucking in a blouse or delicate knit like Olivia Palermo or Sarah Jessica Parker.

Channel Millie Mackintosh or Bianca Jagger

Best tailored bridal separates

Tatum Tailored Waistcoat, £158, and Trousers, £198, Reiss

Princess Kate often relies on Reiss for her impeccably tailored coats and their suits are worth a look too. The white Tatum waistcoat and trouser set is so sophisticated and there is even a matching Tatum Blazer to make a full ensemble.

Double Breasted Relaxed Blazer, £69, and Wide Leg Trousers, £40, River Island

Fall in love all over again with this dove grey suit. The multi-pleated, wide-leg trousers fasten beautifully at the waistline with side slit pockets and the low V-neck double-breasted blazer with fabric buttons looks effortlessly cool.

