The Rookie's Nathan Fillion shares rare insight into dating life after two failed engagements The Castle star has been engaged twice but never married

Nathan Fillion is very private about his personal life, especially his romantic relationships which have resulted in two failed engagements.

The Rookie star is currently believed to be single but he previously shared a crushing insight into his past relationships, which have included romances with actresses Vanessa Marcil and Mikaela Hoover. Back in 2010, he opened up about his dating life and revealed what he finds the most attractive about women.

Speaking to Women's Health, Nathan explained what initially draws his attention to the opposite sex. "I'm comfortable only when there's a mutual attraction. That's what anyone wants," he admitted.

"If I find out she's not attracted to me, it brings down my level of attraction to her. If I'm interested and find out she's not, I tend to cool off," he added.

Despite not yet making it down the aisle, the John Nolan actor isn't afraid of commitment, even though he admitted that many men fear "losing your independence".

Nathan was last linked to Krista Allen

"If you're with someone and you're afraid of committing to her, then you shouldn't do it," he said. "Men who propose...those guys aren't afraid. They've just found the right woman."

While Nathan has been in several long-term relationships, he confessed he is still baffled by women. "My brother used to say that when you deal with women, it's difficult to remove emotions from an argument. I never really knew what he meant," he revealed.

"Then I read an article that said when it comes to emotion and logic, men's and women's brains are different—my brother was right! Women are very mysterious, but that's part of their joy."

Nathan was engaged to Vanessa Marcil

Nathan popped the question for the first time to his General Hospital co-star Vanessa Marcil back in 1995 after eight months of dating. However, the couple were together for just over half a year before they called it quits and went their separate ways.

After moving on from Vanessa, Nathan fell for American actress Mikaela Hoover in 2013. The besotted couple enjoyed a whirlwind romance, with Nathan getting down on one knee just seven months into their relationship.

Sadly, the pair did not make it down the aisle and split up shortly after in 2014.

