Nathan Fillion shares 'emotional' message about future on The Rookie days ahead of season six premiere

Nathan Fillion delivered a heartfelt update on the future of The Rookie this week as he prepared for the sixth season of the police ABC drama.

The star took to Instagram with a tease from the new season and confessed he was feeling “emotional” at what is to come.

Ahead of the premiere on February 20, Nathan wrote: “It’s been a long time, but we’re finally here. We made it through the strike, and we’ve been hard at work to bring you another season of #TheRookie.

“I get a little emotional when I talk about this show. I’m extremely proud of what we’ve achieved, and truly enjoy the fantastic experience it has been. And now, we get to share it with you. Consider this a call for back up.

“Join us on Tuesday, February 20, on ABC and Hulu. Come in hot. Lights and sirens.”

© ABC The cast of The Rookie

Fans are incredibly excited to see the show back on air after a long hiatus due to the writer’s strikes.

He adores playing John Nolan on the show and while filming season six he celebrated a milestone with his co-stars.

In December, he posted a video of himself behind-the-scenes of The Rookie and penned: "If I seem happy in this photo, it’s because of job satisfaction. If I seem content, it’s because The Rookie just celebrated 100 episodes.

© Getty Images Nathan will return in The Rookie on February 20

He added: “For clarity, 100 episodes is a feat that’s really, really, really, really, really hard to accomplish. To top it off, it couldn’t happen to a more deserving bunch.

"To everyone who works to put this show on the air, thank you for all the hard work over these challenging years, and congratulations.

© Getty Nathan Fillion and Jenna Dewan on The Rookie season four

"To everyone out there who watches, thank you x 100. For those of you who haven’t seen the Rookie yet, you’re in for a treat! 100 treats and counting. #therookie #therookieabc."

Although there’s plenty of buzz for Nathan and his co-stars to make their big return, unfortunately, the show also had some sad news with the cancelation of The Rookie: Feds starring Niece Nash after only one season.

© Instagram Nathan's happy to be back to work

Following the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the network confirmed that a number of spin-off shows would not be renewed for 2024, including The Rookie: Feds and The Good Doctor too.

