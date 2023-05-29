The Rookie's Nathan Fillion reveals his special someone - and she's beautiful

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 star shared a travel selfie with his 'kind and beautiful' friend

The Rookie's Nathan Fillion took to Instagram to send a touching message to a special someone: his “kind and beautiful” friend Michelle Chapman.

Fifty-two-year-old Nathan shared a sweet selfie of himself along with Michelle – who is the executive producer of The Rookie and the actor’s manager – snapped during a joint visit to Spain.

WATCH: Nathan Fillion shares a suprising video for his birthday

Alongside the pic, the star of the TV police drama wrote a sweet message to Michelle, who he affectionately calls Punk, for her birthday.

© @nathanfillion / Instagram Nathan shared the selfie of himself with his manager Michelle Chapman as they visited Granada, Spain in honor of her birthday

“This is @michellechapman333. She is brilliant, talented, kind, and beautiful- inside and out. It is said that friendship is not measured by time, but by who stands with you when times are difficult," he wrote.

“Fortunately, another of Michelle’s qualities is that she makes difficult times all better.

“Thank you, Michelle, for your constant support and encouragement, your guidance, your hard work, and for my favorite of your qualities- your taste in best buds! Happy birthday, Punk! #Spain.”

© Instagram In March, the actor celebrated his own birthday in Thailand

In the comments, Suits star Gina Torres also sent her best wishes, writing, “Happy Birthday Michelle you Gorgeous Badass you!!!!”

Others were touched by the sentiment in Nathan’s note. “Great words. You two have such a great friendship. You can count on each other. That doesn't happen that often anymore,” wrote one follower.

“Genuine friends are true keepers, I'm so glad you have yours,” wrote another.

While Nathan hasn’t shared much about the trip to Spain – with the possible exception of a shot of him hilariously repairing a flip-flop in a mystery location – but Michelle has revealed a host of scenic spots that she has been visiting during the Mediterranean jaunt.

Among them are the sights of Barcelona, as well as luxury coastal resort Marbella, the island of Mallorca, and the historic Alhambra palace in Granada, where Nathan’s selfie was snapped.

It seems the BFFs both love to travel for their birthdays! Back in March, Nathan jetted off to Thailand for his 52nd birthday celebration.

© Getty In April, ABC renewed The Rookie for a sixth season

"I discovered a way to make my birthday last longer,” he wrote alongside a beach front selfie shared to Instagram. “I crossed the international dateline and celebrated my birthday today in Thailand, and tomorrow I'll receive well wishes from everyone who is still in yesterday. I beat the system."

The actor has had a truly exciting year. In addition to his role as John Nolan in The Rookie's fifth season, he’s also starring as Master Karja in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

In April, ABC renewed The Rookie for a sixth season, meaning it is set to hit the 100-episode milestone next year.