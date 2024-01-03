The Rookie's Nathan Fillion gives rare glimpse inside his lavish LA home

2024 is set to be a busy year for Nathan Fillion. As well as reprising his role as John Nolan in The Rookie, the actor will also star in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, with production slated to begin this month. With such a busy filming schedule; the 52-year-old's LA pad is the perfect place to kick back and relax after long days on set.

© Instagram Nathan's lounge is filled with light

Residing in California with his 22lb cat Bowie Buddy Von Scratchalot, Nathan's ultra-modern mansion is a private oasis. Back in December, the A-lister gave fans a glimpse of his lounge, which is decorated with the sweetest photos and drawings of Bowie. "No, YOU'RE a crazy cat lady," he joked in the caption.

Painted cream, the space backs onto Nathan's sprawling garden, with glass patio doors connecting the two. Flooded with light, the lounge also functions as a reading room for the star.

© Instagram The modern space is filled with photos and artwork of Nathan's cat Bowie

Aside from the impressive artwork of Bowie, Nathan has added some house plants, plus lime-green retro armchairs, and his very own acoustic guitar. Bowie – whom Nathan adopted during lockdown – is also a big fan of the room, especially the oak table at its centre which he loves to curl up on.

While Nathan rarely shares details about his LA mansion, the actor has given fans a glimpse of the property before.

Posting a video from his backyard in September, the TV star revealed that he'd enlisted the help of his good friend and neighbour, Michael Trucco, to get the garden in shape. Fellow actors Michael and Nathan have been pals for years, with Michael starring in four episodes of Nathan's hit detective series, Castle.

As the duo got to work on the backyard, fans spied the impressive pool, sunloungers, and palm trees in the background. "I want this pool," replied one. "Nice job, hope you followed up with some burgers and a swim," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "BEAUTIFUL yard!! great work."

WATCH: Nathan Fillion teams up with co-star to transform the backyard at his impressive home

During a 2022 appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Nathan also shared one of the coolest DIY transformations at his home.

During his virtual appearance on the talk show, Kelly Ripa said of his surroundings: "Wow that looks like you're in a set," and he responded: "I'm so glad you mentioned that this is the first thing I did in lockdown in March, I built a studio."

MORE: Blake Lively shares rare glimpse inside relatable bedroom she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds

READ: Inside Brad Pitt's eye-watering $72 million real estate portfolio as he rakes massive profits

© Photo: Instagram Nathan installed a recording studio in his home over lockdown

Giving the hosts a quick tour of the space, Nathan added: "This is my guest room that never gets used, there's a recording booth in the corner. Your producer was very impressed!"

Painted white with gray fabric wall tiles, a navy armchair, and a TV, Nathan had also added a wooden tree trunk coffee table, brown curtains and pampas grass.