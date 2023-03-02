Serena Williams parties in figure-skimming wedding guest dress with husband Alexis and daughter Olympia The tennis professional attended her niece's wedding on Jupiter Island

Serena Williams, 41, made her niece Justus Bobbitt's wedding a family affair, with photos showing her posing with her dapper husband Alexis Ohanian, 39, and their adorable daughter Olympia.

The trio were dressed to impress for the Derby-themed nuptials, but we couldn't take our eyes off Serena's vibrant figure-skimming wedding guest dress. The tennis pro looked radiant in a bright aqua-blue ruched midi with a square neckline and thick straps, accessorising with a matching blue and purple fascinator, a white corsage on her wrist and a triangle droplet necklace.

Alexis coordinated with his beautiful wife in a pale blue suit with a pink bow tie and a straw hat, while five-year-old Olympia was her father's twin, striking the same pose in a pink tulle dress with ballet pumps and a matching fascinator.

"A day at the derby for J & B. We all had too much fun!" she wrote next to the photos, before tagging photographer Judith Rae. The other snaps showed Serena leaning back into the crowd of wedding guests as they partied on the dance floor with fairy lights decorating the marquee, and stunning bride Justus in her off-the-shoulder wedding dress next to her new husband Brandon Salters.

The couple got married on Jupiter Island in a Derby Day ceremony just before sunset, and almost all 150 guests honoured the theme with a hat or fascinator. "It was the most clarifying moment of my life. I felt so loved and honored. The entire wedding day also had a truly charming Southern flair to it," she told Vogue.

Justin and Brandon got engaged at The National Harbor in Maryland on 14 September 2020, which was the anniversary of her mother’s death. "I had told Brandon that I always wanted that day to be replaced with a more happy memory. He made that happen — while in the middle of a pandemic!" she said.

This drew similarities to Serena's Disney-themed wedding in New Orleans, which she chose to host on 16 November 2017 to pay tribute to the groom's late mother who passed away nine years prior.

