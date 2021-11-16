Why Serena Williams' Disney wedding with husband Alexis was bittersweet The tennis pro is celebrating her fourth wedding anniversary

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today, but it will always be a slightly bittersweet occasion for the couple.

The tennis champion and Reddit co-founder – who share daughter Olympia – had a magical Disney-themed wedding in New Orleans on 16 November, a date that was deliberately chosen to pay tribute to the groom's late mother who passed away nine years prior.

Speaking to HELLO! at the time, Serena explained: "It is her birthday, and we wanted her to be represented at the wedding. Obviously, we wish that she could be here for this, but choosing her birthday as our wedding date was a nice way of making sure she’s still involved and made us feel more connected to her on our day."

Following a Beauty and the Beast theme, Serena's first wedding dress for the ceremony was a princess, ball gown style by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, the same designer who created the Duchess of Cambridge’s dress.

Serena and Alexis on their wedding day in 2017

Serena also had two more amazing gowns to change into throughout the day. She changed into a feathered Versace number for the reception and a third fitted Versace look with a short skirt for the couple’s first dance to Tale as Old as Time.

Their venue, the Contemporary Arts Center, was fitted with Disney-inspired décor, complete with a gold arch of flowers at the end of the aisle.

The couple share daughter Olympia

Serena and Alexis got engaged in December 2016 after one year of dating. He presented his future bride with a show-stopping oval-cut centre stone and flanked by two smaller semi-circle stones, which Engagement Ring Bible estimated to be worth $2million dollars.

The couple have rarely marked their wedding anniversary in public, so perhaps this year they will mark it as a family at their lavish Miami home. Designed with the help of Serena's sister Venus and her interior design company, V Starr, it boasts a karaoke room, an infinity pool, a gym with a private sauna, and even a wine cellar "the size of a small NYC apartment". Sounds like the perfect spot for the couple to celebrate!

