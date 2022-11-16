Bride Serena Williams traded $3.5m 'superwoman' gown for wedding mini dress – photos The tennis star and the Reddit co-founder wed in 2017

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have been married for five years after tying the knot in a sentimental Disney-themed wedding on 16 November 2017.

To mark their anniversary, we're reminiscing about the tennis pro's three gorgeous wedding dresses, from her "superwoman" gown to her feathered mini with Nike trainers. Take a look at her very different – but equally stunning – outfits designed by Princess Kate's wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

Next to a photo of her strapless ball-gown style dress, she explained to her Instagram followers: "For the first dress When Anna Wintour asked me what I wanted to wear I said: 'A cape, I just want to wear a cape' she said: 'Well Sarah Burton with @alexandermcqueen is the one for you.' Thanks Anna. Thanks Sarah. I felt like a princess and superwoman all at once. [photo]: @mistadubb @ericamelissa_."

As she walked down the aisle at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, she paired it with an embellished cape and jewellery by XIV Karats, which was worth a whopping $3.5 million in total. Her bridesmaids wore custom Galia Lahav dresses in champagne hues.

Alexis shared a peek at Serena's first dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen

Serena told Vogue US: "I flew to London to meet with Sarah and ended up falling in love with the ball gown silhouette, which is completely the opposite of what I ever thought I would choose for myself. I loved the idea of doing a really spectacular ball gown, and it has turned out to be such an incredibly special piece."

But she also had another two outfit changes at her Beauty and the Beast-inspired wedding. During the evening celebrations, the bride opted for a beaded and feathered Versace gown that Donatella Versace said took five embroiderers "worked nonstop to make" over "1,500 hours."

The tennis pro changed into a Versace gown for the reception

Finally, Serena slipped on a mini dress with a feathered skirt for her first dance to Tale as Old as Time. And although an unearthed clip of the newlyweds on the dancefloor shared by Alexis showed Serena paired her dress with sparkly heels, she reportedly prioritised comfort in the evening and opted for bejewelled Nike trainers!

Serena and Alexis got engaged in December 2016 in Rome where they first met, and they welcomed their daughter Olympia shortly before their wedding in 2017.

The bride later paired her third wedding dress with trainers

Speaking to HELLO!, Serena explained their wedding date on 16 November was deliberately chosen to pay tribute to the groom's late mother who passed away nine years prior.

"It is her birthday, and we wanted her to be represented at the wedding. Obviously, we wish that she could be here for this, but choosing her birthday as our wedding date was a nice way of making sure she’s still involved and made us feel more connected to her on our day."

