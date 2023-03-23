Julianne Hough models sheer bridal gown one year after Brooks Laich divorce Julianne and Brooks split in 2020 and divorced in 2022

Julianne Hough was serving up some serious bridal inspiration in her latest photo alongside Carrie Ann Inaba.

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie, 55, took to social media to celebrate her friend's exciting career news alongside a series of photos of the pair. The first showed Carrie in a grey and white floral dress next to Julianne, who stunned in a white gown with puff shoulders, embroidered flowers and a plunging sheer panel in the bodice.

She teamed the frock, which could easily pass as a wedding dress, with vampy purple lipstick and smokey eyes and styled her blonde hair into an updo.

Julianne looked stunning in white in a photo shared by Carrie Ann Inaba

"I interrupt my social media break with this: I'm elated that @juleshough will be back in the ballroom. She will have done it all, she's danced, she's judged, she's won, and now she's co-hosting with @therealalfonsoribeiro!

"I can only say, that it's a natural fit and it's just testimony to the family spirit at @dancingwiththestars. She may already have a real brother on the panel, but she feels like a sister to me as well. Welcome back Julianne! Looking forward to a fantastic season with you! Love you my little sister!" Carrie penned in the Instagram caption.

Julianne's outfit wasn't too dissimilar from her wedding dresses when she married her ex-husband, ice hockey player Brooks Laich, on July 8 2017 at Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The professional dancer - who previously dated Ryan Seacrest - rocked a strapless lace applique gown and a sheer evening frock for her big day.

The couple were married for three years before splitting in 2020 and finalising their divorce in February 2022, and Julianne has described their separation as "beautiful."

"We had the most beautiful separation. We went through things amicably. It was filled with love and respect. Like any relationship that means something, you learn and you grow, and you are blessed with those riches that you experienced from that relationship," she told the New York Post.

Julianne and Brooks got divorced in 2022

Julianne revealed in a 2019 Women's Health interview she had admitted to her then-husband: "I'm not straight."

The 34-year-old, who now identifies as queer, also opened up about her coming out experience. "It is my truth. Everybody's [coming-out] experience is different, and I come from a Mormon background where… it hasn't been looked at as something that's accepted. But I know that my parents, my friends, my family love me, and they're proud of me. And so I had a really good experience."

