Amy Robach delivers final blow to ex Andrew Shue as T.J. Holmes relationship gets serious The former GMA3 stars' relationship was revealed in November 2022

Amy Robach has proved that her relationship with T.J. Holmes is serious after officially ending her 12-year marriage to Andrew Shue.

The former GMA3 star has reportedly finalized her divorce from Andrew, four months after her affair with co-anchor T.J. was exposed. Amy and the Melrose Place actor amicably divided their assets through mediation and will have shared custody of their beloved dog, Brody, according to the Daily Mail.

WATCH: Amy Robach & Andrew Shue's awkward interview with T.J. Holmes before relationship reveal

Loading the player...

Amy – who, alongside T.J. is hoping to follow in the footsteps of a very famous couple – is said to have filed for divorce in August 2022 after she and T.J. allegedly became more than just friends while training for the New York City half marathon last March.

However, their relationship was kept under wraps until it was revealed to the public in November, with photos of the couple enjoying a romantic weekend getaway in Upstate New York published by the Daily Mail.

SEE: T.J. Holmes can't contain himself as Amy Robach rocks tiny bikini in Mexico

POPULAR: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' net worths are worlds apart from one another

T.J., meanwhile, is currently going through a challenging divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig, after he started proceedings in December. T.J. had been married to Marilee for 12 years, and the couple shares a young daughter, Sabine, together.

Amy and Andrew are said to have quietly finalized their divorce

While neither Amy nor T.J. has spoken publicly about their new relationship, it's clear they loved working together.

In an interview with the New York Post weeks before their affair was exposed, T.J. was asked how he feels about his role on GMA3 and said: "I am a really, really lucky dude… I am now in my absolute dream job… And I get to sit next to my best friend doing it."

Amy and T.J. allegedly fell in love training for the NYC half marathon in 2022

But as a result of their romance, the GMA3 stars were fired from their positions at ABC earlier this year.

On January 27 a statement from an ABC spokesman was released, which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.