Piers Morgan shares magical wedding photo – and the bride could be a real-life princess The former Good Morning Britain star celebrated his friends' wedding

Piers Morgan rarely shares photos of his big day with Celia Walden, which took place in 2010, but he delighted fans by sharing a new wedding snap on his Instagram Stories.

The former Good Morning Britain star celebrated his friends' nuptials by sharing a gorgeous picture of the loved-up newlyweds, writing: "Congrats to you both! @jamieangelise @stevensymonds." The bride looked stunning in a strapless gown with a fitted corset bodice and a flowing Princess-style skirt, which she teamed with a simple veil.

Her blonde hair was twisted into an elegant updo with strands framing her face and she held a bouquet of white gypsophila, while her new husband wore a blue suit that highlighted his eyes and a pink tie.

The outfits were very different from those Piers and Celia chose for their laid-back celebration, which was only attended by a select few guests. The couple – who are parents to daughter Elise – got married at St Mary's Church in Swinsbrook followed by a reception at a nearby pub on 24 June 2010.

The TV star shared a stunning snap of his friends on his Instagram Stories

Celia chose a suitably relaxed bridal outfit that consisted of a flowing floor-length gown with ruffled sleeves and a flower crown adding a boho touch. Piers looked blissfully happy, smiling at his bride as he walked through a field in a dark suit, red tie and white buttonhole.

To mark their 11th wedding anniversary, Piers opened up about their first date. A throwback photo showed the couple getting out of a rickshaw with Piers wearing a black suit and blue tie while Celia looked beautiful in a pair of knee-high red boots that matched her handbag, paired with a dress and a camel coat.

Piers and Celia had a low-key wedding in 2010

"tbt Wardour Street, Soho, December 13, 2005…. this photo appeared in the papers with the headline: 'Piers caught in rickshaw at 2am with mystery blonde'. It was our first date and we got married five years later. 11 years ago today, in fact.

"Happy Anniversary @celia.walden - you lucky lady. The boots were a good call, without those I doubt I’d have seen you again," he joked.

Piers' wedding to Celia marked his second, after divorcing his ex-wife Marion Shalloe, with whom he shares three sons.

