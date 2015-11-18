Julianne Hough shares her wedding dress search with fans

Julianne Hough has found her man, but now she needs her dress! The Dancing with the Stars judge, who got engaged this past summer to fiancé Brooks Laich, is preparing for her big day – and first on her list is deciding what type of bride she'd like to be.

Photo: FilmMagic

The 27-year-old shared on Instagram a collage of different styles of wedding gowns, asking followers to help her choose her bridal look. She captioned the photo, “When it comes to my big day with @brookslaich, there are so many options for what kind of style of dress I could possibly wear. I had no idea!” She continued, “I'm definitely not ready to choose a dress yet, but I want to pick a vibe for my look.”

A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Nov 18, 2015 at 7:25am PST

Photo: Instagram/@juleshough

Julianne admitted on her website that she’s dreamed of what kind of dress she would wear on her wedding, long before anyone actually popped the question! On her blog, the dancer wrote, “Even before I got engaged I wondered what style of bride I’d be when the time came. Just like everyday fashion, there are categories like romantic, dramatic, traditional, bohemian, trendy, sexy, and so on.”

While Julianne is torn between the various bridal styles available, she does have advice for herself when it comes to dressing for her big day. She said, “Of course my advice to myself (as well as others) is to be true to me and who I am, but when it comes to style I find myself fitting into all of these categories — it just depends on what day it is!”

Photo: FilmMagic

Julianne announced her engagement to hockey player Brooks back in August with an Instagram post telling fans, "We are overwhelmed with joy and excitement to share with you our recent engagement! #fiancé #love."

Brooks presented his bride-to-be with a stunning five-carat oval shaped Lorraine Schwartz diamond. Previously speaking out on her latest piece of jewelry, Julianne said on her website, "The ring itself makes me feel very feminine and takes my breath away every time I look down, which I can't stop doing, by the way." She continued, "When it comes to taking it off, forget it. I'll even wake up in the middle of the night to make sure it's still there!"