Does Julianne Hough have a boyfriend? Star sparks rumors with tribute to her 'love'

Julianne Hough has been keeping her love life private following her divorce from Brooks Laich, which was finalised last year, and opening up about being "not straight".

But a new post will have fans questioning whether she has found love again, as she reshared a loved-up snap alongside Animal Kingdom star Tyler Lain. Tyler shared a series of images from a recent trip to Indonesia alongside a large group of friends, that included Julianne. In one of the final posts, he shared the image of the pair embracing one another.

The setting sun created the perfect backdrop for the pair, and Julianne looked proud as punch as she cuddled up to the actor. Resharing the image, she even captioned it: "My love."

Although Julianne didn't comment on the main post, she did feature on Tyler's Instagram page on another occasion.

Back in June, he shared some photos of himself and Julianne together at the Tony Awards, including one of Julianne sweetly kissing him on the cheek. Commenting on the post, the dancer said: "The absolute best night with you!!!!" alongside a string of heart emojis.

Julianne similarly shared a series of black-and-white photos of her dancing with Tyler at an event where she cryptically posted: "Chi Trova un Amico, Trova un Tesoro! - He Who Finds a Friend, Finds a Treasure!"

Might Julianne and Tyler be an item?

Julianne hasn't spoken about her love life since her split from Brooks, but in the past has been linked to model Charlie White and actor Ben Barnes.

The dancer openly identifies as queer, explaining to the New York Post last year: "I didn't really have a moment of like, 'I'm going to do this.' It just was."

She delved into her childhood and how it impacted her decision, admitting: "It is my truth. Everybody's [coming out] experience is different, and I come from a Mormon background where… it hasn't been looked at as something that's accepted.

"But I know that my parents, my friends, my family love me, and they're proud of me. And so I had a really good experience."

