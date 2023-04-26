Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton confirm wedding ceremony featuring Shania Twain and Kim Kardashian

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are officially married! And their nuptials were both star-studded and a total whirlwind, much like their romance.

Just three weeks after news of their engagement first broke, the celebrity hairstylist and the Euphoria actor flew to Las Vegas – the former's best friend Kim Kardashian in tow – to tie the knot.

Not only was the reality star part of the ceremony as the officiant, but none other than Shania Twain took part in the celebrations as well.

Both Lukas and Chris confirmed the happy news with separate Instagram posts, sharing photos of their Las Vegas weekend, which included both a wedding and a concert.

"We did it," wrote Chris in his caption next to a ring emoji, while his now husband wrote in his: "Ring finger where the rock is.

The newlyweds kicked off their first night as a married couple with twinning looks, and quite luxuriously, traveling to the Nevada city in a private plane stocked with champagne, before donning matching lamé button-downs with a gray cheetah print, leather pants and black fur coats for the ceremony.

Plus, forget band or DJ, following their nuptials, the pair had Shania perform for them their very own concert, during which she sang an acoustic version of her trademark 1997 ballad, "You're Still the One."

Once they confirmed the news, the two were flooded with congratulatory messages on Instagram from plenty of their celebrity friends, with Madelyn Cline writing: "Omfg congratulations," as Maude Apatow exclaimed: "YAAAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYYY," plus Lisa Rinna added: "This is too hot."

Over on Chris' post, Shania wrote: "Congratulations to you both!! So fun getting to surprise you," as Barbara Corcoran cheekily said: "Congratulations! Wishing you a lifetime of love, good health and good hairlines!"

They first confirmed their relationship back on February 20th, when the celebrity hairstylist shared a slew of photos from a recent vacation with Chris at Punta Mita in Mexico. Later on, during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, he opened up about finding love with Lukas, and told Drew: "I'm very happy, very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone really special," adding: "Love is a really special thing. I think meeting someone who you connect with is really, really special."

