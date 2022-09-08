Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson make rare red carpet appearance together

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are certainly solidifying their place as one of Hollywood's most beloved couples with their latest public appearance together.

The two were photographed hand-in-hand at the world premiere of Disney's live-action Pinocchio at the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California.

VIDEO: Tom Hanks chokes up as he remembers late friend Peter Scolari

The two walked the red carpet together and gave interviews about their love for the iconic 1940 animated film while also posing with his co-stars.

Tom was seen laughing and posing along with the other stars, Luke Evans, Cynthia Erivo, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, and also director Robert Zemeckis.

The two have been married since 1988, having first met back in 1981 when Tom was still married to Samantha Lewes, and are parents to Chet and Truman.

The happy night out came soon after photos were shared on DailyMail of a seemingly emotional Rita dining out with Tom and Chet, and also Elizabeth, Tom's daughter from his first marriage.

Tom and Rita were attended the Pinocchio premiere together

Recently, the couple did get to spend a romantic day out at a carnival, though, reminiscent of Tom's appearance in the latest Elvis movie.

Rita captured the night together on her social media with a selfie of theirs on the ferris wheel and another photograph of a similar scene from the hit film.

"Colonel Tom Parker took me to the carnival and we rode the Ferris wheel. He told me he'd split everything from my new album Now & Forever: Duets with me as long as I signed with him exclusively. What do you think?" she captioned her post.

Their celebrity friends and fans were clearly taken with the two and took to the comments section to gush over the sentiment.

The two took a trip to the carnival to relive Elvis

Goldie Hawn commented: "Baby. Maybe the sweetest deal ever! Love you both," while Julianne Hough wrote: "You two are just heaven," and Kris Jenner said: "Let's negotiate," and many others just dropped a slew of heart emojis.

