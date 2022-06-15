Rita Wilson shares sweet pictures alongside husband Tom Hanks amid health concerns The couple have been married for 34 years

Rita Wilson has shared several rare photos of her and her husband Tom Hanks as concerns for his health were raised this week.

The actress and singer usually posts photos relating to her music or acting career on Instagram, but this week she uploaded a number of personal photos taken alongside her husband during their busy month.

The couple have attended several events in Tennessee, such as the CMA Fest, in which Rita performed, and a special screening of ELVIS, in which Tom plays Tom Parker, Elvis' longtime manager.

One particularly fun photo sees Tom photobombing his wife and their friends, Tyler and Hayley Hubbard, who also attended the CMA Fest, whilst another sees them holding hands whilst posing next to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Rita shared several fun pictures of her and Tom

"AMAZING SHOW Keith!" she wrote alongside the snap.

Another photo shows the couple at night, posing in front of the Parthenon in Centennial Park in Nashville.

The couple posed together at the Parthenon in Nashville

"Athens is everywhere. Greeks. Parthenon Nashville," Rita captioned the photo.

Rita's sweet posts come as concerns for Tom's health were shared by Mail Online after he appeared on stage earlier this month and struggled to control his shaking right hand.

Tom has suffered from several health issues during the years. Most recently in 2020, he and Rita tested positive for COVID-19 just days after the World Health Organization officially declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Tom has been busy promoting his new film ELVIS

In the past, the actor has opened up about his diabetes, with Tom telling American talk show host David Letterman that he had started to experience symptoms a whopping "20 years" before he was officially diagnosed.

Having had "high blood sugar numbers" since age 36, the star initially ignored the risk factors of the condition, and failed to make enough changes in his lifestyle to avoid an official diagnosis.

Rita and Tom posed alongside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

"I went to the doctor, and he said, 'You know those high blood sugar numbers you've been dealing with since you were 36? Well, you've graduated! You've got type 2 diabetes, young man,'" Tom recalled before going on to call himself an "idiot" for not doing something to prevent the condition.