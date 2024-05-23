Teenage Zara Tindall models pixie cut and swathes of velvet in glamourous wedding ball gown

Princess Anne's 16-year-old daughter Zara Tindall (née Phillips) had already perfected her wedding guest attire by 1997.

The young royal was pictured attending her grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's 50th wedding anniversary ball at Windsor Castle in layers of luxe velvet. She embraced the cool winter weather in a forest green gown that fell to the floor, layering a regal red velvet shawl over her shoulders and adding sheer tights and black square-toe heels.

© Shutterstock Zara looked stunning for her grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's 50th wedding anniversary ball

The tumbling blonde hair she is known for today was nowhere to be seen since the length had been chopped to a pixie cut with a sweeping side fringe. Look back at another of the royal's wedding guest outfits...

Zara was not the only royal dressed to the nines for the milestone occasion. Her uncle Prince Edward rocked jazzy blue and red checked trousers while Queen Margrethe of Denmark was a vision in a satin emerald off-the-shoulder gown.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's love story

© Getty Elizabeth and Prince Philip announced their engagement in 1947

Elizabeth and Philip of Greece and Denmark got engaged in July 1947 and tied the knot in November at Westminster Abbey.

While the couple – who welcomed four children King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – tended to remain private about their relationship, they did share some heartfelt words for one another in speeches to mark their golden anniversary.

"He is someone who doesn’t take easily to compliments but he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years," the late monarch said in 1997. "And I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know."

Philip similarly praised his wife and the close bond they had created. "I think the main lesson that we have learned is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient of any happy marriage.

© Getty The couple got married in November 1947 at Westminster Abbey

"It may not be quite so important when things are going well, but it is absolutely vital when the going gets difficult. You can take it from me that the queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance," he said.

They became the longest-married British royal couple before Philip passed away in 2021 aged 99.

At the time, members of the royal family shared heartfelt tributes to the Prince, including his granddaughter Zara who said: "You never really prepare yourself for losing him because he was always there."

