Doria Ragland captivated by Elton John in behind-the-scenes royal wedding photo

Doria Ragland was a big part of her daughter Meghan Markle's wedding, having been the only one of her parents to attend the event on 19 May 2018.

As the couple's fifth wedding anniversary approaches, we've taken a look at some stunning throwback photos of the mother-of-the-bride shared by the couple in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. Released in December 2022, the series shared several never-before-seen glimpses inside the royal wedding, which took place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

WATCH: Meghan Markle kisses King Charles in sweet behind-the-scenes wedding moment

After exchanging vows in front of the cameras, the newlyweds hosted private receptions at Windsor Castle and Frogmore House where they could celebrate with friends and family away from the public eye. One black-and-white photo showed Doria front and centre of the crowd as Elton John performed on the piano.

While everyone gathered around to watch the famous singer, Doria appeared particularly lost in the music as she gazed at Elton dressed in her pale green Oscar de la Renta dress with a matching coat decorated with white floral embroidery. "I couldn't find my mom because she had just beelined to the stage to watch Elton sing," Meghan laughed in the documentary.

More snaps of Doria show her arriving at the wedding ceremony with Prince Harry's ushers Thomas and Charlie van Straubenzee, kissing her new son-in-law on the cheek and raising her hand and cheering alongside Queen Camilla and Prince William at the wedding reception.

Doria and Thomas Markle got married in 1979, but they divorced in 1987 and continued to co-parent Meghan. Thomas was originally expected to attend the royal wedding and walk his daughter down the aisle, but just days beforehand he suffered a heart attack and told TMZ he was staying in America for an operation. "They [doctors] will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed," he said.

© Netflix Doria was spotted raising her hands at the wedding reception

At the time, Meghan released a statement which read: "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in May 2018

She later told Oprah Winfrey that she felt "betrayed" after it emerged that the retired lighting director had staged paparazzi photos ahead of the royal wedding.

"When I asked him, he said, 'No, absolutely not [that he hadn't been talking to the tabloids],'" Meghan revealed.

© Getty Doria Ragland looked beautiful in an Oscar de la Renta dress

But when she probed her father further, saying that she and Harry had offered to try and "kill" the news story if he was in fact telling the truth, Thomas wasn't able to say that he was. "I said, I just need you to tell me and if you tell me the truth we can help. And he wasn't able to do that," said Meghan.

"I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child, so it's hard for me to reconcile that," she said.

More unseen royal wedding photos...

© Netflix Doria Ragland attended the royal wedding alone

RELATED: Boho bride Doria Ragland looks JUST like Meghan Markle in unearthed wedding photos

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.