Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rarely-seen wedding photos: From tearful speech to guest slippers

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding as you've never seen it

From the moment Meghan Markle stepped out of the car at St George's Chapel in her Givenchy wedding dress to Prince Harry kissing his new wife for the first time after their ceremony, some parts of the royal wedding are very well documented.

Perhaps lesser-known is the candid moments captured by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their A-list guests, who gathered to celebrate on 19 May 2018. As they mark their fifth wedding anniversary, look back at the rare snaps you may never have seen, including Harry's emotional speech at their wedding reception and the slippers Meghan's Suits co-stars wore…

The venue

While royal fans have seen lots of photographs of the guests arriving at Prince Harry and Meghan's big day, Suits star Patrick J. Adams gave everyone a closer look when he took a selfie ahead of the ceremony. The walls of Windsor Castle could clearly be seen, along with the immaculate grounds.

© Getty Meghan asked King Charles to walk her down the aisle at St George's Chapel

In new photos released in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the royal and her new father-in-law exchanged a sweet moment as he prepared to walk her down the aisle in the absence of her father Thomas Markle.

© Netflix The bride was pictured kissing her father-in-law King Charles

The bride was spotted kissing King Charles in a sweet photo following the wedding ceremony.

WATCH: Prince Harry kisses Doria Ragland in sweet behind-the-scenes wedding moment

And Prince Harry shared a similarly intimate moment with his new mother-in-law away from the official cameras.

The wedding reception

© Netflix The Duke of Sussex looked emotional in his wedding speech

The Duke appeared moved to tears as he raised a glass with his new wife and their guests at a reception at Windsor Castle – we wonder what emotional words he had just said.

© Netflix The couple at their wedding reception at Windsor Castle

In a happier image, Harry and Meghan stood on a balcony overlooking their guests with the Duke cheekily pointing a finger at someone in the crowd.

© Photo: Netflix The pair were spotted dancing in their Netflix docuseries

The newlyweds were pictured twirling on the dancefloor, showing off Meghan's backless second wedding dress by Stella McCartney.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan watched fireworks at their wedding reception

Harry and Meghan looked so in love as they watched fireworks over Frogmore Lake.

The transport

© Instagram

The Suits cast got a coach to the nuptials

One of Meghan's former Suits co-stars, Jacinda Barrett snapped a selfie of her and her fellow American friends on a coach on the way to the event. They all looked splendid in their finery.

Serena Williams shared a video of her on the way to the wedding reception

Serena Williams also gave a glimpse at the transport via social media when she uploaded a video of her walking to a double-decker coach in her evening outfit (complete with trainers).

The gifts

© Photo: Instagram

Wedding guests were given slippers on the day

Actress Troian Bellisario took a sneaky picture of her slippers in-between the reception and ceremony. It looks as though the comfy footwear was provided by the happy couple as someone else can be seen sporting a pair too.

The cake

Claire Ptak shared a picture of the royal wedding cake

If anyone deserves to get an up-close photograph of the jaw-dropping royal wedding cake, it's the genius behind it. Creator Claire Ptak managed to take a cheeky snap of the glorious cake in situ before the guests even arrived. How incredible!

The bishop

© Photo: Instagram

Bishop Michael Curry was all smiles ahead of the ceremony

Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason managed to grab a picture with Bishop Michael Curry ahead of the royal ceremony. Both looked super relaxed prior to their big moments with the world watching.

