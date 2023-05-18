Victoria Beckham's behind-the-scenes wedding photo with lookalike parents divides fans

Victoria Beckham sparked quite the reaction from fans when she shared a new set of images featuring her parents in honour of her dad Ted's birthday on Thursday.

One of the images was taken from Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding day in 2022, with the fashion designer standing in the middle of her parents looking very glamorous. "Happy birthday to the best dad in the world," she said in the caption. "We all love you so much! Kisses xx."

The latest post got fans talking with many left divided over who Victoria takes after in the looks department.

"You do look like dad a fair bit but I do see a little of mum too," wrote one fan while another said: "You are very much like your dad." A third post read: "Wow didn't realise how much you look like your dad, when he was younger."

Others were quick to notice how much the former Spice Girls star shares an uncanny resemblance with younger two sons, Romeo and Cruz. "You exactly look like Romeo and Cruz," remarked one follower, another stated: "Omg in one of the photos you look a lot like Romeo."

© Instagram Victoria shared this throwback photo from Brooklyn's wedding

The heartwarming post comes shortly after Victoria and David enjoyed a double date night with her parents. "Family time is everything," she wrote on social media. "I love you so much @DavidBeckham @Jackie.Adams_Wishing everyone celebrating a happy Mother’s Day! Xx."

Victoria, 49, is the eldest of Anthony and Jackie Adams' three children; she has a younger sister Louise and a younger brother named Christian.

© Instagram Victoria's parents celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary last year

Victoria is very close to both her parents and previously revealed she aspires to their long marriage. Back in July, for their 52nd anniversary, the star said: "Happy anniversary!! 52 years!! We love you both so much!!! Your marriage is an inspiration to us every day @jackie.adams_."

Later this year, David and Victoria will mark 24 years of marriage. Last year, during a candid interview with Grazia, Victoria touched upon the secret to the longevity of their happy romance. "And they said it wouldn't last! From the minute we got married - and here we are about to celebrate 23 years," she said.

© Instagram The former Spice Girls star looked exactly the same in another snap she shared

The couple met in 1997 when David was a Manchester United footie ace and Victoria was a Spice Girl. They swiftly became one of the celebrity world's hottest couples and married just under two years later.

They have since become parents to four children; Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Their marriage comes down to the fact "that we have so much respect for each other". She added: "David is an incredible dad, and husband, and he's very supportive of my work. We are really good partners."

