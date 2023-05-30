Jeff Bezos prepares jaw-dropping prenup to protect his $138billion fortune

The Amazon founder is one of the richest men in the world

The engagement of billionaire magnate Jeff Bezos and successful businesswoman Lauren Sánchez, an occasion that has sent ripples of excitement through both their private circles and the public domain, has also given their lawyers a riveting task. Sealing their promise of togetherness on the opulent $500 million superyacht Koru, the couple's celebration has been one for the books.

Amid the glamorous backdrop of Cannes, France, Lauren elegantly displayed a breathtaking 20-carat engagement ring, valued at an astounding $2.5 million.

Jeff, 59, as history's wealthiest groom-to-be, and Lauren, 53, a flourishing entrepreneur, not only unveiled their engagement in grandeur but also celebrated the occasion lavishly.

They looked totally besotted with each other

The couple, on May 22, are reported to have reveled in their engagement at the renowned La Petite Maison in Cannes, France, accompanied by Bezos's sister, Christina Bezos Poore, and her husband, Steve Poore. I

In an ambiance of jubilation and warm wishes, they savored zucchini blossoms adorned with parmesan cheese, complemented by a distinct off-menu €4,000 (approximately $4,285) bottle of Dugat-Py Grand Cru from Domaine Bernard. This small-batch red Burgundy wine added an extra layer of exclusivity to their exquisite celebration.

Following his divorce with MacKenzie Scott, which cost him $38 billion due to the lack of a prenuptial agreement, Jeff is likely to opt for extensive legal measures to protect his $138 billion fortune, as estimated by Forbes, in this new chapter with Lauren.

© Getty Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen going to Chiringuito Casa Jondal on May 17, 2023 in Ibiza, Spain

Likewise, Lauren, with substantial personal assets and a thriving business, is expected to exercise the same precautions, thus adding intricate layers to their impending nuptial arrangements.

With shared property, philanthropic ventures, and significant individual wealth, the stakes are exceptionally high for this power couple. Despite a $57 billion dip in his net worth due to a decline in Amazon’s stock price, Jeff remains among the elite top three wealthiest individuals globally, following Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH, and Tesla Inc.'s CEO Elon Musk.

Since Amazon's inception in 1997, under Jeff's leadership, the company has morphed into a global behemoth providing diverse services across 40 countries. Jeff also holds a broad real estate portfolio valued at over $500 million, encompassing properties in Beverly Hills, Manhattan, and Washington D.C.

© Getty Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos - who bagged 38billions from the divorce

Lauren, too, brings considerable wealth to the union. She owns Black Ops Aviation, an aerial video company with high-profile clientele, and a grand $6.2 million home in Washington.

The adventurous spirit of the couple also extends to space, with Bezos's private aerospace company, Blue Origin, having recently gained profitability through cargo payloads and space tourism flights.

© Kevin Winter Patrick Whitesell with ex Lauren Sanchez and their children Evan and Ella

