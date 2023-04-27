Naomi Watts has been wearing engagement ring for weeks – and it went unnoticed

Naomi Watts has been in a relationship with Billy Crudup for six years, but the couple have left fans speculating that they're engaged after she was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand.

The King Kong actress, 54, was pictured walking her dog in New York wearing wide-leg jeans, an oversized cream blazer and chunky black flip-flops, accessorising her low-key look with an oval diamond ring. However, this wasn't the first time she's worn the rock – in fact, Naomi has been sporting the diamond for several weeks.

WATCH: 10 of the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings

Naomi shared a clip of herself in a chic black dress as her stylist moisturized her arms ahead of her visit to the New York Academy of Art in early April, and the sparkler was just visible on her left hand.

The accessory appeared to go unnoticed by fans, but she later shared more glimpses of her new ring while holidaying at the Four Seasons resort in Los Cabos, even twirling the diamond around so it was barely visible.

This time, it didn't escape the attention of her eagle-eyed fans who wrote: "Is that an engagement ring!????" and: "Is that a wedding ring you keep hiding?"

The Mulholland Drive star – who shares children Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14, with her ex Liev Schreiber – began dating The Morning Show actor after they starred in the Netflix series Gypsy together back in 2017. They have kept their relationship largely away from the spotlight, only stepping out on the red carpet together in 2022 at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

© Instagram Naomi Watts was pictured wearing a diamond ring on her left hand while on holiday in April

Before announcing her split with Liev in September 2016, Naomi had suggested that she was in no hurry to walk down the aisle. "We are very much together. We just don't have that certificate, and that's okay with both of us," she told Easy Living magazine. She added that they were not against the idea of marriage, stating "maybe one day."

She later told L.A. Confidential that they struggled to spend time together amid their work schedules. "Relationships are hard whether you’re famous or not," she began. "I don’t know anyone who doesn’t have to work on it. Being an actor doesn’t change anything. I’m sure it’s the same if you’re a doctor or a couple of lawyers. You have high-pressure jobs, lots of hours, stresses that come at you unexpectedly – and you have to figure out how to be present in the midst of it all."

READ MORE: Who is Jude Law's wife? All about Phillipa Coan

Read more HELLO! US stories here