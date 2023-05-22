Jeff Bezos engaged to Lauren Sanchez after three years together – report

The Amazon founder and the media personality have been together since 2019

Congratulations are in order for Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, who are reportedly engaged.

The couple, whose engagement was confirmed by People, first took their relationship public back in January of 2019.

Their romance came after the Amazon founder, 59, split from novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. They were married for 25 years and share four children together.

At the time, Lauren, 53, was also in the midst of a divorce after 13 years of marriage to Patrick Whitesell. She also has two children from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

More to come.