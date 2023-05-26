Jeff Bezos splashed out a staggering $175million on a love nest for fiancée Lauren - and wow

The romance between billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez appears to be reaching new heights as they've recommenced construction on their palatial Beverly Hills abode, estimated to cost a staggering $175 million.

Captured images show a squad of builders spotted once again busily working on the rooftop of the expansive three-story mansion in the heart of Beverly Hills, California.

The magnate with an estimated net worth of $138billion, acquired the sprawling 10-acre estate, which previously belonged to ex-Warner Bros. president Jack Warner, back in 2020.

© Getty Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

However, as of this April, the Amazon founder unexpectedly paused the extension work on his 28,000-square-foot love haven. The estate boasts not only a luxurious main house but also a guesthouse, a gym, a pergola, and a distinct house specifically for security.

The initial design for the estate included an addition of a new pool house, powder room, and retaining walls. But the completion was impeded due to an unfinished planning application for a new "game court fence".

© Getty Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen going to Chiringuito Casa Jondal on May 17, 2023 in Ibiza, Spain

This dynamic duo, Jeff, 59, and Lauren, 53, are set to make their temporary nest in the Malibu compound owned by the Kardashian clan's well-known money manager, Lester Knispel, while their mansion is being brought to completion.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the couple took their relationship to the next level when Jeff popped the question aboard his $500million yacht during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, offering a breathtaking 20-carat ring estimated to be worth $2.5 million.

They looked totally besotted with each other

Jeff was previously wed to novelist MacKenzie Scott for nearly three decades, from 1993 to 2019. Scott later tied the knot with teacher Dan Jewett in 2021, but the couple parted ways two years later. The Bezos-Scott union produced four children, with only the name of their eldest son, Preston, born in 2000, being public knowledge.

Lauren, on the other hand, was married to businessman Patrick Whitesell from 2005 to 2019 and has two children: Nikko, 22, with ex Tony Gonzalez, and Evan, 19, with Patrick who is now married to Australian actress Pia Whitesell.

Lauren played with her hair as she watched the waves with Jeff

On the subject of his divorce, Jeff conveyed on Twitter: "We want to make people aware of a development in our lives...we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends...If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again...Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends."

Over the past few years, Lauren and Jeff have been open about their fondness for each other. In 2022, Lauren told CNN: "We're really great teammates, and we also have a lot of fun together and we love each other."

© Getty Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez pose for a picture during their visit at the Taj Mahal in Agra on January 21, 2020

Jeff reciprocated, saying: "It's easy. We bring each other energy, we respect each other. So, it's fun to work together."

Earlier this year, Lauren had playfully described her billionaire beau as "goofy" in a chat with WSJ Magazine. "He’s really funny. He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy... Now I love it. And if I’m at a party and we get separated, all I have to do is wait a second and he laughs and it’s like, he’s over there," she shared.

More pictures of Jeff and Lauren below

© Getty Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez walk in the Paddock prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 06, 2023 in Miami, Florida

© Getty Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of the Prime Video series "Lord of the Rings

