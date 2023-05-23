Jeff Bezos splashed an estimated $3.5m on fiancée Lauren's engagement ring – and wow

Jeff Bezos, 59, is worth around $137 billion, so it comes as no surprise that he spared no expense when it came to proposing to his fiancée Lauren Sanchez, 53.

After People confirmed the engagement, the Amazon founder and the journalist were spotted on his $500 million superyacht, Koru, with Lauren sporting a crop top, a beige mesh skirt and a dazzling diamond ring. While the pair are yet to confirm their happy news or share any photos of the engagement ring, it's thought that Jeff splashed up to seven figures on the diamond.

The journalist wore a crop top and a diamond rock on her left hand

"While close-up images of the ring have not been released yet, Lauren's gargantuan diamond appears to be between 15 and 20 carats. I'd estimate the value at a whopping 2 million dollars, if not more," said Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro.

"To find a natural diamond in that carat weight is exceptionally rare, and there's no doubt Jeff Bezos would handpick an extravagant diamond. It's likely that months of planning went into the design of the ring and the selection of the stone," he added.

Lauren was spotted with Jeff on his superyacht

Meanwhile, Maxwell Stone from Steven Stone has said it could be worth even more - up to $3.5 million. "Considering Jeff is the world's third richest man, the diamond is likely to be a D colour - the most expensive and rarest diamond colour grade, D colour diamonds appear colourless both to the naked eye and under magnification.

"It's also likely to be VVS quality - despite having some inclusions, VVS quality diamonds are considered to have excellent clarity and are one step away from being internally flawless," he said.

WATCH: 10 of the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings

The couple first took their relationship public back in January 2019, shortly after he announced he was divorcing his wife of 25 years, novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children.

They looked totally besotted with each other

At the time, Lauren was also in the midst of a divorce after 13 years of marriage to Patrick Whitesell. She has two children from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

© Getty Lauren was married to her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell for 13 years

Tweeting about his divorce, Jeff wrote: "We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends. We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other.

© Getty Jeff and his ex-wife MacKenzie have reportedly remained friends following their divorce

"If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again. We've had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners and ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends."

Lauren and Jeff have both gushed about their relationship over the past few years. In 2022, Lauren told CNN of their romance: "We're really great teammates, and we also have a lot of fun together and we love each other." Jeff added: "It's easy. We bring each other energy, we respect each other. So, it's fun to work together."

© Getty Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos went public with their relationship in 2019

Earlier this year, Lauren even described the billionaire as "goofy" during an interview with WSJ Magazine. "He’s really funny. He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy. When I first heard his laugh, I was like, ‘Whoa! What is that?’ Now I love it. And if I’m at a party and we get separated, all I have to do is wait a second and he laughs and it’s like, he’s over there," she said.

