Ryan Gosling: Inside the Barbie actor's love life history before Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling is gearing up for his turn as Ken in the highly anticipated Barbie movie alongside Margot Robbie and we cannot wait to watch. But it seems away from his glittering career, Ryan's priority is his family.

In a new interview with GQ ahead of Greta Gerwig's movie release, the Drive actor revealed how his long-term love Eva Mendes, who he has been in a relationship with since 2012, and their two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, changed everything for him.

While speaking about the moment he learned he was going to be a father for the first time, Ryan told the publication: "I would never want to go back, you know? I'm glad I didn't have control over my destiny in that way because it was so much better than I ever had dreamed for myself."

The 42-year-old continued: "I mean, it's true that I wasn't thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn't want to have kids without her. And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn't really want it to be pretend anymore."

© Rex Images Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling met while filming The Place Beyond The Pines

Prior to his relationship with his Place Beyond the Pines co-star, Ryan had a few high-profile relationships will other well-known actors. Find out more about Ryan's love life history below…

Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock

Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock met while working on the 2002 film Murder By Numbers and soon struck up a romantic relationship. At the time, Ryan was 21 and Sandra was 37, but the age gap didn't stunt their chemistry. Although the pair kept coy about their romance, they were pictured together at a number of award shows and at red carpet events.

© Evan Agostini Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock dated in 2002

The pair called it off in 2003 and some years later in an interview with The Times, Ryan admitted that the pressure of Hollywood was the reason why the relationship didn't last, but had nothing but good words to say about Sandra, stating "show business is the bad guy".

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

In 2005, Ryan landed the role of Noah Calhoun in the film adaption of Nicholas Sparks' novel, The Notebook. Playing the leading role of Allie Hamilton was Rachel McAdams and the pair's on-screen chemistry has cemented them as one of film's greatest 'couples' – so much so that the pair's iconic kiss in the rain won them the MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss (and we love the moment they recreated it on stage at the awards). But despite their chemistry as Noah and Allie, the pair famously did not get on while filming, with director Nick Cassavetes revealing in an interview that Ryan and Rachel even rowed on set.

But, in a real-life enemies-to-lovers plot, the actors then ended up dating for two years after filming wrapped. After they called time on their relationship, it then transpired that their work schedules were clashing too much to make their love last.

© GABRIEL BOUYS Ryan Gosling dated Rachel McAdams for two years

Ryan Gosling and Blake Lively

Prior to Blake finding love with the other Ryan (heartthrob and fellow movie star Ryan Reynolds) Blake briefly dated Ryan Gosling. Around 2010, the actors were spotted out enjoying a date night – but it seems the romance wasn't to last as they weren't pictured again after that.

Ryan Gosling and Olivia Wilde

Around 2011, rumors were floating that Ryan and Olivia were dating after being spotted on brunch dates and getting cozy at award shows. However, neither party confirmed the relationship. If the pair were together, the romance would have been short-lived, as Ryan then met Eva on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines later that year – and the rest is history!

© Frazer Harrison Olivia Wilde and Ryan Gosling were rumored to be dating in 2011

