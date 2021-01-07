The reason Eva Mendes keeps her romance with Ryan Gosling private Eva shares daughters Esmeralda and Amada with The Notebook hunk

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are one of the most notoriously private couples in Hollywood. The pair fell in love on the set of The Place Beyond The Pines in 2011, and now share daughters Esmeralda, six, and Amada, four, but are rarely seen in public together and keep details of their family life firmly under wraps.

The Hitch actress, 46, previously explained why she avoids the spotlight and rarely mentions Ryan in interviews.

Discussing why she doesn't share pictures of her family life online, she said: "I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life… As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, to stay private."

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are one of Hollywood's most private couples

The star has taken a break from acting since becoming a mother, and hasn't appeared in a movie since 2015's Lost River, which was also Ryan's directorial debut.

When a fan questioned why Eva is rarely spotted in public in an Instagram comment earlier this year, the beauty was quick to fire back.

After they told her to "tell Ryan to get you out more", she replied: "No thank you, I'm good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world." Who can blame her?

She also revealed she respects Ryan's privacy, so would never share any photos of him that weren't already in the public eye. While Eva posts online sporadically, Drive star Ryan doesn't have social media at all.

Replying to another fan comment, she said: "As far as Ryan is concerned, I will only post flashbacks of things that are already [there] (like photos from movies we made or stuff like that)".

Ryan and Eva met while filming The Place Beyond The Pines

Fans needn't be disappointed, however, since Eva has previously hinted her cinematic comeback would ideally be alongside her handsome partner.

"I would love to either act opposite him again or be directed by him at some point. I just love working with him. In a career of 20+ years, to have my two most incredible creative experiences be with him, of course, I'd want a third", she recently told O magazine.

