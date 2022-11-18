Eva Mendes responds to claims she's secretly married Ryan Gosling The couple have been together for 11 years

Eva Mendes has dropped her biggest hint yet that she and Ryan Gosling are married after responding to reports that they secretly tied the knot.

The Hitch actress caused a frenzy among her fans when she shared a photo recently which showcased her 'de gosling' tattoo on her wrist. In Hispanic culture, married women often add their husband's name to their own using 'de' or 'of', indicating Eva might go by Eva Mendes de Gosling.

During an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O show on Friday, Eva did little to dispel the claims when she was asked if she and Ryan have wed in secret.

"But who says we weren't already?" she responded. "I like to keep it all mysterious," she added with a laugh.

Referring to the tattoo, Eva revealed she has had it for years, meaning the couple may have walked down the aisle long before rumors began swirling.

"I do have a tattoo," she added. "No, it's not a press-on. But I got it years ago. I posted a picture and I've gotten a lot of funny questions."

Eva's tattoo sparked hundreds of marriage questions

Eva has shared photos of the tattoo in question before, one as recently as September when she was pictured in a field. There were also claims that the couple had married back in 2016, although a spokesperson denied the reports.

If Eva and Ryan have married, it was no doubt a joyous family celebration that would have delighted their daughters, Esmeralda Amada, eight, and Amada Lee, six.

Eva and Ryan have been together for 11 years

Eva previously admitted that she wasn't into the idea of motherhood until she met Ryan, telling People: "I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby."

The couple began dating in September 2011 after working together on the film The Place Beyond The Pines.

