Eva Mendes looks phenomenal as she shares rare glimpse into relationship with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes once again lit up Instagram on Thursday with her enchanting sense of style, gracing her followers with an array of snaps that perfectly encapsulated her vibrant fashion sense, while also sharing rare insights into her relationship with partner Ryan Gosling.

In the shared images, the 49-year-old glowed, donning a multi-coloured ensemble as she struck poised poses in a chic hallway.

Not one to shy away from flaunting her unique taste, Eva looked absolutely resplendent in a patterned dress that artfully highlighted her toned arms.

Eva Mendes looks stunning

The actress's post carried a short, yet sweet caption, offering a glimpse into her romantic relationship with long-term partner Ryan Gosling. "I love waiting for him…," she wrote, sparking the imagination of her many followers.

The Ghost Rider actress masterfully paired the vivacious hues of her dress with striking orange high-heeled shoes, further amplifying her stylish outfit. She accessorized her look with a pair of earrings that matched the bold tone of her footwear, perfectly tying her ensemble together.

The beauty's luscious brunette tresses, cascading onto her shoulders, provided an alluring contrast to the bright colours of her clothing. Eva and the Drive sta, first crossed paths on the set of the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pine.

Their relationship blossomed into love, and they welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda, now eight, in 2014. The couple expanded their family in 2016, introducing another daughter, Amada, now seven, to the world.

Eva waiting for her partner Ryan

The usually reserved Ryan, 42, recently shed light on his relationship with Eva during an interview with GQ, explaining his decision to take an extended hiatus from his acting career. The actor's heartfelt desire was to devote as much time as possible to his family during his retreat from Hollywood.

The Barbie star revealed that he hadn't envisaged fatherhood until Eva announced her pregnancy. But once the news broke, Ryan found himself completely engrossed in the prospect of starting a family. Recounting the momentous event, he shared: "Eva said she was pregnant. I would never want to go back, you know?"

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes co-starred in The Place Beyond The Pines in 2012

Expressing gratitude for the unexpected, yet beautiful twist in his life's journey, Gosling further confessed, "I'm glad I didn't have control over my destiny in that way, because it was so much better than I ever had dreamed for myself."

