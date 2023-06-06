Louise Minchin's modern wedding dress screams Meghan Markle in rare photo

Louise Minchin doesn't often share details about her personal life, which is why fans may have been surprised to see a rare wedding photo she shared in honour of her anniversary.

Marking her milestone silver anniversary, the former BBC Breakfast star took to Instagram to share a black and white throwback snap of her and her husband David happily cheering as they exited their ceremony. How sweet!

© Instagram The former BBC Breakfast star marked her 25th wedding anniversary

Louise looked ageless with her hair styled in a similar short bob as the one she sports today. She added a sparkly tiara, a long veil and a modern wedding dress that bore several similarities to the one the Duchess of Sussex sported in 2018.

Features of the timeless gown included cropped sleeves, a bateau neckline and a fitted waist, much like Meghan's Claire Wraight Keller of Givenchy wedding dress.

PHOTOS: Outrageous celeb wedding guest shoes: From Princess Beatrice's trainers to Holly Willoughby's jewels

Meghan wore a Givenchy wedding dress when she got married in May 2018

Louise's husband David also looked smart in his morning suit, featuring striped trousers, a cream waistcoat and a long tailcoat.

"This happened 25 years ago today," Louise captioned the photo, and her followers quickly shared their congratulations. "Beautiful photo, many congratulations xx," wrote one, and a second remarked: "You look fabulous." A third added: "What a gorgeous day it was and such a gorgeous couple! Still rocking it too - happy celebrations."

© Rex The TV star has a wedding photo on display at her home

Louise and David – who share daughters Mia and Scarlett – got married in 1998 after less than a year of dating. However, the I'm a Celebrity star admitted that she had actually fallen in love with her partner when she was only 13 years old, long before they began a romantic relationship.

"I used to go to a particular beach in Cornwall at a particular time of the year," she told fellow campmates. "There was this guy on the beach that I was obsessed with. He was much older than me. Five years older than me, but I didn't know that at the time."

WATCH: Louise Minchin surprised by husband on BBC Breakfast

She continued: "Forward wind many years later. There's a girl called Ali, she's got two older brothers… Forward a few more years, I'm 28 at this stage. Ali and I are having a conversation we'd never had before about going on holiday to the beach, and I was like, 'Oh, that's the beach I used to go to.' Then I'm like, 'Did one of your brothers used to wear a Kinks t-shirt?' She was like, 'How do you know that?' 'I was in love with him when I was 13!'"

Louise admitted she fell in love with her husband aged 13

Louise explained that she was in a serious relationship at the time she met David. Recalling their cheeky exchange, she said: "So I see him at Ali's next party and I bounce up to him and say, 'It's so funny, I must tell you, I used to be in love with you when I was 13,' and before I walk off, he says, deadpan: 'When you chuck your boyfriend, give me a call.'"

© Instagram The couple share two children

She added: "So I did, I chucked my boyfriend. Less than a year later we got married."

DISCOVER: David Beckham smiles in rare wedding photo with sister Lynne amid brewing family feud

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.