David Beckham smiles in rare wedding photo with sister Lynne amid brewing family feud

The former footballer's new wife Victoria wasn't pictured at the Beckham wedding

David Beckham married his wife Victoria in July 1999 following the birth of their eldest son Brooklyn, but just a few months later the Beckhams had another reason to celebrate.

The footballer's sister Lynne also tied the knot with Colin Every in October 1999, three months after her brother's castle nuptials, but there was one person missing.

© Getty David was all smiles on his sister's big day

David was pictured at Hornchurch Registry office kissing Lynne on the cheek dressed in a dapper black suit, a white shirt and a satin brown tie. Meanwhile, the bride wore a sleeveless bridal white gown with an embroidered bodice, a satin belt around her waist and a flowing skirt, finishing off her look with a mini tiara nestled in her blonde bob.

The family appeared all smiles, but it is reported that Victoria Beckham chose not to join in with the celebrations amid a disagreement behind the scenes. They never publicly commented on the supposed feud, and Lynne chose to keep her private life largely away from the spotlight.

© Alamy Victoria reportedly didn't join David at Lynne Beckham's wedding in October 1999

After welcoming three children with Colin – Freddie, Georgina and Josh – Lynne and her ex-husband split in 2010. She went on to date Kevin Briggs.

David has also squashed any signs of an ongoing feud by sharing birthday tributes to his older sibling over the years. To mark her 50th birthday in 2022, he shared a throwback picture of himself with Lynne, their younger sister Joanne and their dad Ted next to the message: "Happy 50th Lynne hope you have an amazing day sis you deserve it."

However, there have been rumours of another strained relationship in the Beckham family which began following David and Victoria's son Brooklyn's wedding with Nicola Peltz. It was reported that Nicola's decision to wear a couture Valentino bridal gown, instead of one from her mother-in-law VB's label, caused problems – which the family has since denied.

© Getty The Beckhams have squashed rumours about a feud following Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz

Setting the record straight, Nicola told Variety: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

"She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn’t say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

When did David and Victoria Beckham get married?

David and Victoria – who are parents to children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – got married at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, choosing to say 'I do' in a small chapel nearby before celebrating in the 15th-century castle.

The fashion designer and the former footballer chose rich purple, burgundy and green colours that were reportedly inspired by Robin Hood.

What wedding dress did Victoria Beckham wear?

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

Victoria's first wedding dress was a Vera Wang satin ballgown with a corseted top and full skirt, which she teamed with a diamond and gold tiara by Slim Barrett and a rustic bouquet made up of wild vines, twigs and apples.

David wore an all-white suit with a satin cravat and Victoria's young bridesmaids – her 13-month-old niece Liberty and David’s 16-month-old niece Georgina – were dressed as woodland fairies to tie in with the Disney theme.

They later changed into matching purple outfits to cut their apple-themed cake.

DISCOVER: Jenson Button's wife Brittny reveals 'undeniable chemistry' amid F1 star's divorce

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.