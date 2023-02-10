Everything BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood has said about her wedding plans The weather presenter got engaged in May 2022

Back in 2022, Carol Kirkwood revealed her engagement to boyfriend Steve live on air, telling her BBC Breakfast co-stars Sally Nugent and Jon Kay, "We got engaged when we were on holiday, so it's lovely news and we're both thrilled. Thank you!" Since the sweet announcement, the weather presenter has remained extremely tight-lipped about their upcoming wedding plans, but she has shared the odd detail. Here's what we know…

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood announces her engagement live on air

Loading the player...

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph in August last year, Carol explained that she's in no rush to tie the knot, adding: "We're not galloping towards it."

"It's nice because the first time I got married, I was young, so you get engaged and then you're involved in the wedding almost from the time you get engaged. It's all geared towards the wedding day, with the church, the photographer and inviting friends and family."

MORE: Dragons Den stars' rarely-seen wedding photos: Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden and more

READ: Loose Women's Denise Welch was the most unconventional bride for private villa wedding

Carol was previously married to her first husband, Jimmy Kirkwood, for 18 years, before the couple decided to divorce in 2008.

The BBC star continued: "This time, it's nice because there's no pressure – it's not like we're going to rush off and have children or anything. It's nice to enjoy it and do it at our own pace. In that sense, it's quite exciting as well. It's all to come at some stage in the future. We're not galloping towards it."

The BBC star has previously mentioned that she's in no rush to plan her wedding

Asked whether the idea of being a mature bride concerned her in any way, Carol replied: "I don't feel any different now to how I felt when I was 30. Getting engaged at this age, it's just a number. I'm not worried about growing old. Age doesn't interfere with anything I do."

During an interview, Carol revealed she has no concerns about being a mature bride

The star previously told HELLO! about her beautiful proposal, which took place in the most idyllic setting. "It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by," she began.

"I turned to say, 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said, 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'" Aw!

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.