Louise Minchin reveals heartfelt wedding tribute to rarely-seen husband at home The TV star has been married for 23 years

Louise Minchin rarely speaks about her 23-year marriage to her husband David, and little is known about the couple's wedding day – but the I'm A Celebrity star did reveal that there is a special tribute to him at their family home.

SEE: Louise Minchin's vintage home she bought for BBC Breakfast

The TV presenter and her hubby got married in 1998 and they now live in Chesire with their two daughters Mia and Scarlett. Louise told the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine: "When BBC Breakfast moved to Salford in 2012, I relocated here from London with my husband David, who’s a restaurateur (this picture’s of our wedding in a church in Hampshire in 1998), and our two daughters."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker accidentally refers to former co-host Louise Minchin as his wife

The couple's wedding photo could be seen on one of the side tables in their living room, next to their cream sofa. Louise was a beautiful bride in a flowing white dress with three-quarter sleeves, which she teamed with matching heels and a classic veil.

Her husband, meanwhile, was pictured in a black suit with a white waistcoat as he held up his new wife's hand and celebrated their nuptials. The newlyweds were just emerging from the church, which had been decorated with a stunning pink and red flower arch.

SHOP: The most stunning wedding dresses included in the Black Friday sale

READ: Louise Minchin's husband debuts bright blue sofa at private home

Louise has a wedding photo of the couple on display in the living room

Louise previously opened up about the couple's relationship and their joint love of fitness. "Swimming was my thing. And I also love skiing and my husband is a really good skier," she shared on Decathlon's The Power of Ten podcast, adding: "And I always go skiing with him and it was just like, my gosh, trying to keep up with him, you know, was really hard because he's very good, very fast, very safe.

"And then there was one point in our relationship when things changed and I'd been doing a lot of spinning. I used to do spin classes and I came down a glacier and I said, 'Oh, my gosh, where is he?'"

The couple got married in 1998

Louise was surprised to see that the tables had turned in her relationship with David. Thinking he may have had an accident, she reflected: "[I thought] Oh, my gosh, what's happened? And I was literally standing there for ages going, 'Oh, this is so bad. [Has there been] an accident?' I've left him on the mountain."

Luckily, he arrived moments later, to which Louise said: "He goes, 'No, you're just really fast.' And that was a day that our relationship on the mountain changed."

READ: Richard Madeley discusses 'space' in 35-year marriage with Judy Finnigan

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.