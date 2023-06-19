Dancing Claudia Schiffer was a blonde bombshell in shoulder-baring wedding dress

Claudia Schiffer was one of many celebrities who celebrated Father's Day by reminiscing about her wedding day with her loved ones.

The model, 52, married producer Matthew Vaughn in Shimpling, England, on May 25, 2002. Fast forward 21 years, and Claudia paid tribute to her father Heinz by taking to her Instagram Stories to re-share a throwback photo of their father-daughter dance.

With her platinum hair pulled back in a sleek updo, Claudia was every inch the blonde bombshell with barely-there makeup emphasising her natural beauty. For the intimate celebrations, she wore a romantic bridal gown designed by Valentino featuring four different types of handmade lace, an off-the-shoulder neckline, long sleeves and a five-metre train.

Valentino revealed the gown was designed "to accentuate the beauty of Claudia’s neck and shoulders." See more celebrity wedding dresses in the clip below...

Her father wore a dark blue suit, a white buttonhole and a silk patterned tie as he whisked her around the dancefloor.

"Papa at my wedding. Happy Father’s Day!" she captioned the photo she originally posted in 2022. It was met with plenty of compliments from her fans, including: "Classic and classy dress with a beautiful smile. What a lovely moment captured," and: "Thanks for sharing your private pic at the wedding!"

Claudia and Matthew's wedding was shrouded in secrecy, but she has since shared some details of her special day. The couple exchanged vows at Shimpling’s St George’s Church in front of celebrities such as Guy Ritchie and Boris Becker.

The newlyweds and their guests then relocated to their home at Coldham Hall where they enjoyed a dinner inside a marquee on the grounds. Dishes included a mini pressed foie gras terrine and soft-boiled quails' eggs followed by Steak Diane or Risotto Primavera, finished off with a choice of eight desserts.

© Getty Claudia Schiffer and her husband Matthew Vaughn got married in 2002

Years on from her wedding, Claudia still seems to be the go-to source of style inspiration for current brides. Most recently, Nicola Peltz Beckham revealed she turned to the supermodel for bridal hair inspiration for her wedding to Brooklyn Peltz Beckham in April 2022.

Speaking to Vogue, hairstylist and longtime friend of Nicola's, Adir Abergel, noted: "She's been sending me all of these rad images of early Claudia Schiffer – including pictures of her with bangs – so they inspired us, plus the dress, which is just beautiful."

Claudia was quick to react to the incredible honor of being the bride's inspiration and took to her Stories on Monday. "Congratulations @nicolaannepeltz @brooklynpeltzbeckham on your beautiful wedding! Honoured to have served as inspiration for this truly stunning bride," she wrote.

