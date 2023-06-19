Catherine Zeta-Jones grins in beaded wedding dress with lookalike father

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, and her husband Michael Douglas, 78, occasionally share glimpses inside their nuptials when celebrating their anniversary, but fans were treated to another rare wedding photo to mark Father's Day on Sunday 18 June.

The Welsh actress took to Instagram to gush over her father David, posting three snaps of them together alongside the caption: "Happy Father’s Day to my daddy. I love you more than words can say. I love you always."

One snap showed Catherine walking down the aisle at the Plaza Hotel in New York on the arm of David, grinning from ear to ear as she made her way to Michael. She looked radiant in a V-neck wedding dress designed by Christian Lacroix, complete with a figure-skimming silhouette and delicate beaded detailing, which she teamed with a lace-trimmed veil that covered her elegant, jewelled updo.

David was every inch the proud father wearing a black tuxedo and matching bow tie as he showed off the same wide grin.

"Happy Father's Day to you, how nice at the wedding," remarked one fan, while another commented: "[You're] so like your father."

© Getty Catherine Zeta Jones paid tribute to her father David on Father's Day

"Stunning photo of such a close daughter to her Dad xxx," a third penned.

Catherine and Michael met at the Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998 after being introduced by Danny DeVito. They got engaged on New Year's Eve in 1999 at his Aspen home after he proposed with a diamond ring thought to be worth an eye-watering $1 million.

The couple – who are now parents to son Dylan and daughter Carys – went on to tie the knot in November 2000 in New York, and they will celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary this year.

© Getty Catherine and Michael met in 1998

Despite their long-lasting relationship, and Catherine's insistence she "will never get divorced", the pair have experienced some marriage difficulties which resulted in a brief six-month split in 2013.

At the time, her spokesman confirmed: "Catherine and Michael are taking some time apart to evaluate and work on their marriage. There will be no further comment."

© Getty Catherine and Michael are parents to son Dylan and daughter Carys

However, their relationship has since become stronger than ever. In a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine, the actress said the secret to making their marriage last is having lots of fun together. She also shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success.

