Christine Lampard looks angelic in never-before-seen wedding photo with husband Frank

Christine Lampard (née Bleakley) joined the many who flocked to social media to pay heartfelt tributes to their fathers in light of Father's Day on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star, 44, shared a gallery of photos of her husband, Frank Lampard, and her own father, Richard. "Happy Father’s Day to two of the best daddies in the world," she penned in the caption of her heartwarming post.

Amongst the photos was a never-before-seen snap of Christine on her wedding day as her father Richard donned a smart tuxedo to walk her down the aisle.

© Getty Christine paid tribute to Frank on Father's Day

In the grainy photograph, the Irish beauty looked ethereal in her plunging dress designed by Suzanne Neville. Complete with a waist-cinching bodice, fishtail skirt and angelic lace sleeves, Christine's bridal look was complemented by a dramatic lace-trimmed veil.

The former One Show presenter wore her raven hair in a neat chignon and held a blooming bouquet of white roses.

Another photo showed Christine beaming beside her stepdaughters and Frank after they tied the knot. Frank's children Luna, 17, and Isla, 16, from his previous relationship with Spanish model Elen Rivas, were Christine's bridesmaids.

Christine and Frank chose to host their winter wedding just days before Christmas on 20 December 2015. The star-studded affair at St Paul's church in Knightsbridge was followed by a glamorous reception at the private members' club The Arts Club.

The likes of Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Piers Morgan and Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were among the TV stars on the guest list, which also hosted several high-profile footballers from Frank's sporting career.

© Rex Christine's waist-cinching wedding dress was paired with a lace-trimmed veil

Despite their seven years of marriage, Christine previously joked that her nuptials almost didn't go ahead when her then-fiancé wreaked havoc with the seating plan.

Speaking on Loose Women in 2017, Christine explained: "We had the table plans done on one of those sticky boards where you could move the names around. "I was out working and I came back and Frank and indeed all of my family who were also to blame thought it was really funny to change all the names around on the seating plan.

© Getty Christine wore a breathtaking dress designed by Suzanne Neville

They'd all had a few beers having a great time, I'm stone-cold sober. They thought it was funny." Frank interjected: "We put people together who hate each other." Christine went on: "I walk in and was like oh my god. Needless to say, if that is a raging temper…"

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.