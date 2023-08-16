10 times Meghan Markle was blushing in bridal white – just like her wedding day

The Duchess of Sussex's two wedding dresses by Givenchy and Stella McCartney are some of the most recognisable gowns in the world, but her appearance at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle wasn't the first time Meghan has given us bridal inspiration.

The former Suits actress has stepped out in white power suits, flowing ivory gowns and flirty mini dresses since marrying Prince Harry – not to mention her gorgeous red carpet looks before joining the royal family. She claimed in her Netflix docuseries, titled Harry & Meghan, that she deliberately wore neutral colours to prevent clashing with other members of the royal family, which meant her wardrobe was filled with lots of nudes, whites and blacks.

Whether you want a more relaxed outfit for a courthouse wedding or an elegant ensemble for your Church nuptials, there's no better person to turn to than Meghan Markle, who has become known for her sharp tailoring and modern fashion sense. Take a look at her best and boldest bridal looks...

1 10 © Getty Rewind to 2014, two years before she met Harry, the actress gave us a lesson in edgy dressing. She layered her daring cut-out white mini dress under a studded leather jacket, which tied in perfectly with her metallic heels. We can just imagine this as an after-party wedding outfit!

2 10 © Getty Who remembers Meghan's first official engagement with the late Queen Elizabeth II? She turned to her wedding dress designer for the pencil midi dress, which boasted caped shoulders and a black belt. While she added monochrome accessories including a black Givenchy clutch bag and Sarah Flint heels, brides could swap for classic white.

3 10 © Rex The Duchess looked radiant for a state dinner in Tonga in 2018 wearing a THEIA floor-length gown with structured capped sleeves and a touch of sparkle on the shoulders. According to the brand, the bridal gown is inspired by the Greek goddess who "possessed the incredible power of light which radiated from her sparkling eyes." Therefore, it aims to "bring out every woman's inner goddess."

4 10 © Getty Louis Vuitton was her designer of choice for the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala. The Duchess of Sussex's off-the-shoulder dress had a fitted waist and a tulip skirt with a subtle leg slit.

5 10 © Getty Meghan was the epitome of elegance at the Invictus Games in 2022! She was pictured in an ivory Valentino mini dress with long sleeves and floral cut-outs, finishing off her glam look with brown Manolo Blahnik pumps, red nail polish and her hair in bouncy waves.

6 10 © Rex White Valentino outfits were her chosen fashion formula at the 2022 event – just look at her sharp double-breasted blazer and matching tailored trousers for proof. Finished with Aquazzura pumps and a gold chain-strap bag, her outfit would make the perfect ensemble for a registry office wedding.

7 10 © Getty For those who want something less formal, Meghan's floaty shirt dress with subtle floral detailing is the way forward – fascinator and clutch bag optional.

8 10 © Getty As she stepped out in Sydney in 2018, Meghan proved you can't go wrong with a timeless pencil dress. Hers was from the Australian brand Karen Gee, but there are plenty of designer or high-street options to suit every budget.

9 10 © Getty Three years earlier, the Duchess had worn an almost identical outfit for a fashion week in Canada – with a daring twist. Instead of a demure dress, Meghan wore a two-piece that highlighted her toned abs.

10 10 © Getty Pregnant brides can take inspiration from the royal's beautiful bump-skimming Calvin Klein midi back in 2019, complete with a roll-neck and flattering knee-length.

