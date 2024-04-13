Red carpet wedding dresses! Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Hudson and more beautiful bridal moments

Black and white are classic, fail-safe colours to choose for the red carpet at awards ceremonies like the Oscars, BAFTAs and Golden Globes. But occasionwear in ivory hues often come from bridal designers or wedding collections.

From Emma Stone recycling her real-life wedding mini dress to Meghan Markle stepping out in a fitted wedding gown months after her royal nuptials, we've looked through the archives at some of the best red carpet bridal moments. Would you take inspiration from Serena Williams and Olivia Culpo's gowns?

© Getty Emma Stone Proving wedding dresses aren't just one-wear items, Emma Stone turned heads at the Met Gala 2022 in her recycled white mini from Louis Vuitton. The feathers and sheer panels had previously added a flirty, daring twist for her wedding party, but we're loving the fact she gave it a second lease of life with chunky chain heels and a ballet-esque bun.

© Joe Maher/BAFTA Geri Halliwell Horner Arriving at the BAFTAs arm in arm with her husband Christian Horner, Spice Girls star Geri Halliwell Horner looked incredible in a white dress from bridal label Halfpenny London. Geri often chooses a white wardrobe, which she considers a uniform, but her corseted frock with a high-waisted, billowing skirt took her sartorial skills to the next level.

© Samir Hussein Princess Kate Royal wedding dresses are some of the most well-known in the world, but red carpet events allow the likes of the Princess of Wales to test out other silhouettes that didn't make the cut for her big day. Rewind to the BAFTAs in 2019 when Kate stole the show in a one-shouldered white evening dress by her bridal designer, Alexander McQueen.

© Jason Merritt Kate Hudson Kate Hudson was the belle of the ball at the 2010 Golden Globes, wearing a gown from Marchesa's spring 2010 bridal line. The structured column gown featured a strapless neckline with frothy ruffles, leading to a peplum waist and skirt with a bridal train.

© Pascal Le Segretain Serena Williams While she wore a wedding dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen on her big day, Serena Williams donned a lace gown by another celebrity wedding dress designer, Galia Lahav, for the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2016.

© Pool Meghan Markle Just months after her 2018 wedding with Prince Harry, Meghan travelled to Tonga where she was pictured in a white gown by Theia Couture with a belted waist and embellished shoulders. Although it technically wasn't a red carpet event, the black-tie reception with the King of Tonga saw Meghan look like a movie star in her bridal frock, which the brand stated was "inspired by the Greek Goddess THEIA… to bring out every woman’s inner goddess."

© Dimitrios Kambouris Lady Gaga Never one to shy away from making a style statement, Lady Gaga owned the 2019 SAG Awards red carpet in a wedding dress from Dior’s Paris Haute Couture show. The plunging neckline, frayed trim and defined waist were classic elements of a bridal gown, but the design took a daring turn with the skirt's dramatic thigh-high slit.

© Michael Kovac Emily Ratajkowski She didn't even wear a wedding dress on her own big day, choosing to rock a mustard Zara suit for her surprise nuptials with Sebastian Bear-McClard, but Emily Ratajkowski rocked a cool bridal look to the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. The Gone Girl actress wore an Oscar de la Renta bridal mini dress from the label's Fall 2020 wedding collection, topped off with a sharp white blazer and teamed with strappy heels.

© George Pimentel Caitriona Balfe We're yet to see her own wedding dress, but we did get a glimpse at Outlander star Caitriona Balfe's bridal style when she stepped out in this stunning gown from Paris Georgia's bridal collection at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2019.

© Mike Marsland Priyanka Chopra Wow! Not content with having several gorgeous outfits for her wedding to Nick Jonas in 2018, Priyanka Chopra was back in bridalwear just a few months later, when she wore this jaw-dropping gown from Georges Hobeika's Spring 2020 collection at Cannes Film Festival in May 2019.

© Kevin Winter Jennifer Lawrence Jennifer Lawrence has managed to keep details of her own wedding dress a secret, but we had the opportunity to see what she looks like in bridalwear when she wore a gown from her cousin's L.Wells collection at the Faces Places premiere in October 2017. This style would be perfect for a laidback beach wedding.

© Steve Granitz Sofia Vergara Always dreamed of wearing a fishtail wedding dress? Sofia Vergara showed us how it's done when she stepped out in this Mark Zunino dress at the Emmy Awards in 2017. Just add a veil and she'd be ready to say 'I do' with hubby Joe Manganiello all over again.

© Daniele Venturelli Elle Fanning Elle Fanning channelled her inner bride when she wore this stunning embellished dress from Reem Acra's Fall 2019 bridal collection at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2019. We love the floor-length cape detailing as a chic alternative to a veil.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Olivia Culpo This stunning mermaid gown was too good for Olivia Culpo to save for her future wedding day. The model wowed on the 2019 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in this figure-hugging dress from Ralph & Russo's Fall 2016 couture collection.

© Mark Davis Beyoncé With its daring thigh-high splits and sheer panelling, Beyoncé's Inbal Dror wedding dress was ideal for the Grammys red carpet. We love the way she styled her hair into a slick updo and added statement earrings for a cool take on bridal fashion.

© Frazer Harrison Sarah Jessica Parker Sarah Jessica Parker has famously admitted she regrets wearing a black dress on her wedding day, but she had a second chance at being transformed into a beautiful bride at the 2017 Golden Globes, where she wore this show-stopping Vera Wang wedding dress.

