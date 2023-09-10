Chris Evans, 42, marries Alba Batista, 26, at star-studded ceremony in Cape Cod: Report

Cape Cod, Massachusetts was graced with a touch of Hollywood glamour this weekend. Chris Evans, the celebrated actor known globally as Captain America, exchanged vows with Alba Baptista, amidst close friends and family at a private estate, according to People.

The 42-year-old actor's wedding was nothing short of a stellar affair. Close friends, many of whom were familiar faces from the Marvel universe, flocked to nearby Boston to celebrate the union.

Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan; Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky; Jeremy Renner; and the charming duo John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were spotted among the attendees.

Chris from Sudbury, Mass., and Alba, a multi-talented Portuguese actress, have been in a relationship that was described as "serious" as of November 2022.

© Instagram Chris has married Alba!

The 26-year-old actress isn't just fluent in five languages; she’s made waves in the industry with roles like the one in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and Netflix's Warrior Nun.

Beyond her on-screen accomplishments, Alba has a golden heart, evident from her extensive humanitarian work in a Cambodian orphanage in 2018 and her Berlin Film Festival's Shooting Star award win in 2021.

Their relationship's sweetness was often showcased on Chris' social media. On Valentine’s Day, he posted a montage of their moments together – hiking, traveling, sharing affection, and even playing with his beloved dog, Dodger.

© Instagram Chris and Alba have been serious since November 2022

Chris even playfully shared a video compilation of their little scares throughout the year, cheekily captioned: "A look back at 2022."

Chris has always been forthcoming about his views on relationships and family. In an interview, he once expressed his contentment with life, focusing on a harmonious work-life balance and cherishing moments with loved ones.

© Instagram Chris is 16 years older than Alba

He mentioned: "That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family." Drawing parallels between personal and professional fulfillment, Chris opined: "Most of the best artists...it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."

He continued with nostalgia: "Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can't think of anything better."

Throughout his journey in the limelight, Chris had relationships with renowned names, including Jessica Biel, Kate Bosworth, Christina Ricci, and was rumored to be involved with Sandra Bullock. Later, as he rose to mega-stardom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he had an on-and-off relationship with Jenny Slate.

© VALERIE MACON/Getty Chris has been linked to Jessica Alba, Sandra Bullock and Christina Ricci

Alba and Chris' relationship, despite its 16-year age difference, sometimes drew public attention. Chris' brother, Scott, spoke candidly about the challenges Chris faced dating amidst fame on Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files.

He discussed the unintended consequences of a relationship under the microscope, with partners often facing undue scrutiny. Scott also spoke of the changing nature of fame, especially in the age of social media. On a positive note, he wholeheartedly approved of Alba, showing his support for the couple.

Looking back at Chris's interviews, his desire for a domestic life has always been evident. In a 2019 interview, he shared: "I really want kids. I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things." His dreams of carving pumpkins, decorating Christmas trees, and building a family have now taken a step forward with Alba by his side.