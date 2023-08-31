Paris Fury's first impression of 'gawky' husband Tyson revealed

Tyson and Paris Fury have opened the doors to their home life with six children on At Home with the Furys, which has got us reminiscing about the couple's enduring love story.

The boxing star was just 17 when he first met 15-year-old Paris after Tyson's aunt Theresa introduced them at a friend's wedding. They both had distinct initial impressions of one another, despite the fact that their romance didn't begin until after their second meeting at her 16th birthday party.

© Instagram The couple met aged 15 and 17

While Paris described the future heavyweight champion as "gawky" and likened him to Farmer Giles, Tyson compared Paris to a Sindy doll or "a second-rate Barbie" which she admitted "upset me badly."

"The first time I laid eyes on him he was six foot six, so he was noticeable. He had big long side burns and I made a joke about him because I thought he was a bit gawky. I thought he looked like Farmer Giles," Paris told The Irish Mirror.

Speaking about her thoughts on his physical appearance, Paris continued: "I was expecting to see someone at eye level because I’m not small myself, I’m five foot eight. I remember thinking, ‘Who's this old man you’re introducing me to?'

"He had a full beard, and was built like a machine. I thought, 'You’re not a young boy.'"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Paris revealed they briefly split before tying the knot in 2008

Despite describing her now-husband as "quite shy" during their second meeting, they went on a string of dates before their first kiss took place at a cinema performance of King Kong. By this point, the tables had turned and Paris was the one who was "so nervous" around her traveller partner.

© Getty Tyson wanted to move their wedding date to fit in with his boxing schedule

The couple went on to tie the knot in November 2008 after a brief split that summer. The childhood sweethearts had planned to get married at St Peter-In-Chains Roman Catholic Church in Doncaster in November to fit in with the professional boxer's schedule, but "impulsive" Tyson wanted to move the wedding forward by several months after he didn't get a spot at the Beijing Olympics.

"It was one conflict after another and after an ugly slanging match with him outside Mam's house, I decided to call time on the wedding and our relationship," she wrote, explaining that the then 19-year-old had asked her mother Lynda to cancel the venue.

© Instagram Paris and Tyson share six children

Luckily, Lynda knew their split would be short-lived, and the couple rekindled their romance after Tyson sent Paris an "emotionally charged text."

The couple tied the knot in November as planned and have since welcomed six children: Venezuela, Prince, Tyson, Valencia, Adonis and Athena. They are currently expecting their seventh child, but have previously admitted it is their dream to be parents to ten kids.

