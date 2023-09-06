Secret celebrity weddings revealed: Blake Lively's plantation 'mistake', Ed Sheeran's curry & more

Ariana Grande and Daniel Craig also had private weddings away from the cameras

Some celebrity weddings are full of pomp and circumstance, taking place in grand venues with plenty of photographers capturing their special memories.

But that wasn't what Jennifer Lopez, Emma Bunton, Blake Lively and more stars wanted. Instead, they slipped away from the press to tie the knot in intimate, secret ceremonies. While some have since shared photos after their wedding, others have continued to keep their big days very private.

See inside celebrity weddings that were kept under wraps, from Ariana Grande's home wedding to Cameron Diaz's backyard party…

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner © Getty Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have recently sparked divorce rumours, with the Jonas Brothers star reportedly retaining Los Angeles-based divorce lawyers. They got married after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in front of an Elvis Impersonator before hosting a larger celebration at the Château de Tourreau in France in the summer of 2019.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Travis Barker got down on one knee in October 2021 in a lavish proposal, but their wedding was much more low-key. Following the Grammys in April 2022, they had a secret ceremony in Las Vegas which they later admitted wasn't legal. The Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer officially married at a Santa Barbara courthouse shortly before jetting to Portofino, Italy in May 2022 for their star-studded celebration at L’Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana.

Emma Bunton and Jade Jones Spice Girls star Emma Bunton got engaged to Jade Jones in 2011, but they waited until 2021 to tie the knot. The singer announced the news by sharing a series of photos taken by photographer Andrew Timms, captioned: "Mr and Mrs Jones." They showed Emma wearing a white mini dress as she gently rested her forehead on her husband beneath a beautiful floral arch.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds © Getty Despite the fact that Green Lantern co-stars Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds got married in September 2012, they have still not released many details or photos. They tied the knot at Boone Hill Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, but they later apologised for their choice of wedding venue. Ryan later said it was "a giant mistake" glamourising a site where violence against Black slaves once took place. They shared a handful of photos with Martha Stewart Wedding which gave a peek at Blake's stunning custom-made Marchesa gown and their Lorraine Schwartz wedding bands. Ryan revealed that he and Blake held a secret second wedding at their home years later.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez © Instagram Ariana Grande reportedly split from her husband Dalton Gomez in July 2023, two years after they got married at her Montecito home in May 2021. The intimate ceremony was witnessed by less than 20 guests, and a rep for Ariana told People at the time: "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier." Photos taken by Stefan Kohli showed Ariana in a beautiful Vera Wang dress with a large bow at the back.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi WATCH: Buckingham Palace releases rare photos of Princess Beatrice’s wedding Princess Beatrice shocked fans when she announced she had secretly married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in July 2020. The royal couple had planned to marry at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in May that year, but they postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. A small guest list witnessed their vows, including the late Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie. Photos show Beatrice in her Norman Hartnell puff sleeve wedding dress that she loaned from the Queen, alongside Queen Mary's Diamond Fringe Tiara.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn © Getty Ed Sheeran only confirmed his marriage to Cherry Seaborn after referring to her as his "wife" in his song Remember the Name. The couple got married in January 2019 in what Ed later said was "a tiny affair". During a chat with Jessie Ware on her Table Manners podcast, he said: "Me and Cherry's actual wedding was a tiny affair, with hardly anyone there. We did it at night, at a random day in the middle of January, in the middle of nowhere." On their midnight ceremony, Ed added: "No one knew, no one came to it, we lit candles and we got married, went back and had a curry."

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz © Getty Daniel Craig is notoriously private when it comes to his relationship with his wife Rachel Weisz, and their wedding day was no exception. The Skyfall actor married The Mummy star in New York in June 2011 in front of two family friends and their two children, Ella, whom Daniel shares with Fiona Loudon, and Henry, Rachel's son with her ex-fiancé Darren Aronofsky. He said during a press junket for his movie Cowboys & Aliens: "I did it secretly - I can't tell you how I pulled it off... My private life is incredibly important to me, and certainly that aspect of it is more than incredibly important to me."

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, married Lauren Hashian in August 2019 in Hawaii. He shared photos of their small seaside ceremony on Instagram, revealing they had a three-tiered wedding cake and a wedding breakfast including pancakes and French toast. "Our Hawaiian wedding was beautiful and I want to thank our incredible staff for their outstanding work. "To carry out my #1 goal of complete privacy, no wedding planners or outside resources were hired. Everything you see was created by hand, by staff and family only," said Dwayne, who wore white trousers and a floral shirt in one wedding photo.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden © Getty Images Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden had a whirlwind wedding, tying the knot at their Beverly Hills home in 2015 after a nine-month relationship. "We got married in our living room in front of our friends," she told radio host Andy Cohen. "Had a little party in our backyard on the tennis court and yeah. Otherwise it would have been something else."

PHOTOS: 12 celebrity brides who turned heads in beautiful bright wedding dresses