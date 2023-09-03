Who is Kristin Chenoweth's new husband Josh Bryant? What to know following surprise wedding

The Schmigadoon! star tied the knot for the first time over Labor Day weekend

Surprise! Kristin Chenoweth is married! The singer tied the knot with longtime love Josh Bryant over Labor Day weekend.

The Wicked star and her new hubby said their "I dos" during a pink-themed wedding with all of their favorites (Seven-Eleven! Wicked-themed drinks! Baskin Robbins! Dunkin Donuts!) in Dallas, Texas, as reported by People.

Below, get all the romantic details from the star's nuptials, who her husband is, and everything to know about their love.

Who is Kristin Chenoweth's husband?

Josh is an Arkansas-born musician. He's part of country-rock band Backroad Anthem, which is based out of Fayetteville, and has released songs such as "Small Town Fame," Feel This Night," Fishin' For a Country Girl," and "Curfew."

How did Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant meet?

Kristin and her now-husband met thanks to his band! They first crossed paths in 2016 when Backroad Anthem performed at Kristin's niece's wedding. Two years later, they connected again at her nephew's wedding, where Josh's band performed again.

© Getty The pair have been together for five years

"We had become friends by this time, and that's when he came on strong," Kristin told People, adding: "Josh asked me where I was going to be playing next, and it was North Carolina. I said, 'I'm busy. I don't have time, da, da, da.' And he shows up to the concert and that was it for me."

When did Kristin Chenoweth get married?

Kristin got married over Labor Day weekend in front of 140 of her closest friends and family, including fellow stars such as Kenny Ortega, Kathy Najimy, David Foster and Katharine McPhee.

The newlyweds celebrated with a rehearsal dinner at Capital Grille before officially tying the knot at a Dallas private residence on Saturday; their beloved dog Thunder served as the ring bearer, and fittingly walked down the aisle to AC/DC's hit "Thunderstruck."

© Getty Cute Thunder walked down the aisle to "Thunderstruck"

For her special day, Kristin wore a beautiful Pamella Rowland gown with a nude and pink overlay plus embroidered pearl flowers and a big bow in the back.

"I didn't want to wear white," she said, explaining: "Simple and elegant. I never thought I'd get married, so I went very nontraditional with the gown. I love it."

How old is Kristin Chenoweth's husband?

Josh is 41 while Kristen is 55. Of their 14-year age gap, the latter said: "Josh is 14 years younger than me, and I thought that was ridiculous."

She remembered thinking: "I'm never going to do that in my life, ever," but then added: "But he's made me feel very confident and beautiful and loved at any age."

Has Kristin Chenoweth been married before?

© Getty The pair have a shared love of music

Kristin's nuptials to Josh are her first, though she was previously engaged to actor Marc Kudisch from 1998 to 2001.

Kristin and Josh got engaged in 2021 after they started dating in 2018, and she told People: "I was never going to get married. I even got engaged before and couldn't do it. Until I met Josh. Then I was like, 'Why would I ever let this guy go?' I'm so blessed."

