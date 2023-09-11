Kylie Jenner and new love Timothee Chalamet passionately kiss at US Open in NYC

The Kardashian star and Dune actor went public at Beyonce’s recent concert

Love seems to be in the air for the cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner, 25, and Timothee Chalamet, 27, as they recently showcased their blossoming relationship at the Men's Singles Final at the US Open in New York.

Ensconced in the audience, the couple shared a heartfelt kiss while they eagerly watched Novak Djokovic achieve his record-breaking 24th Grand Slam title against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

More than just spectators, their affectionate gestures—like Kylie delicately combing through Timothee's dark curls—hinted at a relationship deepening with each public appearance.

Styling it simple, Kylie sported a black t-shirt paired with sleek sunglasses, and her hair gracefully pulled back into a bun.

© Mike Stobe Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet pack on the PDA at the US Open

Timothee, the Academy Award nominee, opted for a laid-back sporty ensemble with a grey tee, a black hoodie, and a baseball cap.

Their moments were caught in a video shared on the US Open's official Instagram, where the two avidly followed the match and joined the audience in applause.

But the couple weren't the only stars that evening. The tennis match attracted a host of celebrities, including Laverne Cox of Orange Is the New Black fame and Ebon Moss-Bachrach known for The Bear, seated close to the new pair.

© Sarah Stier Kylie and Timothee couldn't keep their hands off each other

Their appearance at the US Open wasn't an isolated outing. Earlier during the weekend, they marked their presence at a New York Fashion Week dinner hosted by designer Haider Ackermann and skincare brand Augustinus Bader.

They were both elegantly attired in black, seated close, soaking in the ambiance of the candlelit evening.

A clip from designer Gaia Repossi's Instagram gave fans a sneak peek of Timothee and Kylie engrossed in Ackermann's table address, both radiating happiness.

The progression from covert dates to public appearances was swift. Only days before, the duo made headlines when they attended Beyonce's Renaissance concert in Los Angeles.

© Sarah Stier The new couple went public at the recent Beyonce concert

Their public display of affection was evident, with moments of hugging, hand-caressing, and laughter capturing the essence of their connection. Timothee, during one of their chats, was spotted with a cigarette, painting a picture of relaxation and comfort.

Though the couple hasn't yet offered any official statements regarding their relationship, frequent sightings of Kylie at Timothee's residence this year have fueled speculation.

Kylie, a billionaire businesswoman, is a mother to two children, sharing her parenthood journey with ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

Their daughter, Stormi, was born in 2018, and they welcomed their son, Aire, in 2022. Prior to Travis, Kylie's romantic affiliations included rapper Tyga.

On the other hand, Timothee has been linked in the past to Lily-Rose Depp. She has since moved on to a relationship with musician 070 Shake.